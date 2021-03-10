Bling Empire has been renewed for a second season at Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of Netflix's Bling Empire.

After the exciting news that Selling Sunset had been renewed for a fourth AND fifth season, there's more Netflix news coming your way. Bling Empire will return for Season 2, the streaming platform have confirmed.

If you're anything like us, the only thing that got you through one of the most miserable months of the year was Netflix's Bling Empire. After the mess of 2020, it was the pick me up we needed. The show launched in January 2021 and it was an instant hit for all reality junkies.

ICYMI, Bling Empire follows an uber-rich group of Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. As you'd expect, their lives are full of luxury trips, expensive shopping sprees and fabulous parties. But behind the glamour lies the drama. This friendship group isn't the most harmonious and someone's always ready to call their own pal out. Here's what to expect from Season 2.

Bling Empire has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be a Bling Empire Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix have officially announced Bling Empire Season 2 is on the way. Whilst we don't know when it'll be released, we're hoping we're not in for a long wait.

In January, Kelly Mi Li confirmed that filming for Season 2 had not begun yet but she was hopeful it would happen "soon". According to Refinery29, Season 1 was filmed between February and October 2019, and so if they were to follow a similar scedule, it could mean filming is due to begin soon (if coronavirus doesn't mess things up). Let us all say a collective prayer for a 2021 release date.

What will happen in Bling Empire Season 2?

Season 2 of Bling Empire definitely won't be short of drama. Season 1 ended with Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee getting engaged so it's possible we might see an extravagant Chan-Lee wedding in Season 2.

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray broke up, however, the couple reconciled six months later. No doubt, we'll see their turbulent relationship play out in front of the cameras again.

And as for the rest of them? Well, we might be getting a little cast trip just like the Real Housewives franchise. Kevin Kreider and Kane Kim told Entertainment Tonight that they’d like to travel to South Korea in Season 2.

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu. Picture: Netflix

Which cast members will be in Bling Empire Season 2?

The Bling Empire Season 2 cast hasn't been confirmed yet, however, all the cast members seem extremely keen to return for more. For now, we can only assume that Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kane Kim, Kelly Mi Li, Christine Chiu, Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie, Guy Tang will be back for more in Season 2.

Is there a Bling Empire Season 2 trailer?

No, there's no Bling Empire Season 2 trailer yet. Sorry. However, you'll be the first to know once it drops.