Ryan Reynolds addresses theory that Deadpool will star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

17 February 2022, 15:34 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 15:48

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2? Here's what Ryan Reynolds has said…

Ryan Reynolds has addressed the rumours that Deadpool will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after fans claimed to have spotted him in a poster.

The teaser trailer for the second Doctor Strange movie first debuted in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene and you probably noticed some familiar faces. On Sunday (Feb 13), the official trailer let us know that Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) will be joining Doctor Strange, while X-Men's Charles Xavier (played by Patrick Stewart) also might be making an appearance.

However, Marvel fans believe they have spotted a small clue on the poster that would mean Deadpool will be joining Doctor Strange too. In the poster, we see a Deadpool-esque figure in one of the shards of glass surrounding Doctor Strange.

Ryan Reynolds addresses theory that Deadpool will star in Doctor Strange 2
Ryan Reynolds addresses theory that Deadpool will star in Doctor Strange 2. Picture: Alamy

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld seemed to confirm reports too, sharing an article about Deadpool being included in the poster on his Twitter account alongside various secretive emojis.

Well, now Ryan has now addressed the theory in an interview with Variety. Ryan said: "I'm really not in the movie. I'm promising, I'm not in the movie." He then added that Deadpool 3 is "coming along".

Hmm, now where have we heard that before? Oh yes, from Andrew Garfield, who lied and said he wouldn't be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, bam, there he is alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Alas, we're going to have to wait until May 5 to see if Deadpool is actually in Doctor Strange 2 or not.

Wanda stars in Doctor Strange 2
Wanda stars in Doctor Strange 2. Picture: Alamy

But if you can't trust Hollywood actors to stick to their word, who can you really trust?

