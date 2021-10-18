Ryan Reynolds announces he's taking a break from acting

18 October 2021, 15:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And of course Blake Lively expertly roasted her husband for it...

It's a sad day for Ryan Reynolds fans. You can kiss goodbye to anymore Ryan Reynolds movies for the foreseeable future as the Deadpool actor has announced that he's taking a much-needed break from acting.

On Sunday (Oct 18), the actor took to Instagram to break the news alongside photos of scenes from his upcoming movie Spirited. "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," he began.

"Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

READ MORE: Robin Williams' daughter Zelda tells fans to stop sending her the viral impression video

Ryan Reynolds announces he's taking a break from acting
Ryan Reynolds announces he's taking a break from acting. Picture: Alamy, @vanciityrecords via Instagram

Ryan's comment section was flooded with sweet responses from his peers, but of course his wife, actress Blake Lively, couldn't resist trolling him. In case you're not aware, Ryan and his wife of nine years love to roast each other on social media. Whether it's Ryan mocking Blake on her birthday or Blake making fun of Ryan's first time voting as a US citizen nothing is off limits.

In the comment section, Blake commented: "Michael Caine did it first," in reference to the news that the legendary 88-year-old actor would be retiring from acting (he later confirmed that he wasn't actually retiring…)

If you wanna see Ryan's last time in action on the big screen for a while, you can catch him in Spirited alongside Hollywood icons Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell. While there's currently no release date, there's a lot of buzz around the Apple TV+ movie, which is a modern version of Charles Dickens' tale A Christmas Carol.

Listen to ‘The Power of Little Mix’ podcast

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.

The Power of Little Mix
The Power of Little Mix. Picture: PopBuzz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Love really dead in You season 3? Victoria Pedretti explains the ending

Is Love really dead in You season 3? Victoria Pedretti explains the ending

You

Joe Goldberg's ending in You season 3 is different in the books

Here's how Joe Goldberg's You season 3 ending is different to the book

You

Who dies in You season 3? A complete list

Who dies in You season 3? A complete list of every death

You

Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor

Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 pays tribute to Mr. Mooney actor

You

Will there be a You season 4?

Will there be a You season 4? Netflix has already renewed the series

Trending on PopBuzz

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a huge free update next month

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a huge free update next month

News

Kourtney Kardashian shows off giant ring after getting engaged to Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian posts video of Kourtney's huge engagement ring from Travis Barker

Celeb

Lizzo claps back at trolls who criticised her see-through dress

Lizzo claps back at trolls who criticised her see-through dress

Lizzo

Little Mix reveal all about Salute, their scrapped third album and Black Magic | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Little Mix reveal all about Salute, their scrapped third album and Black Magic | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Podcasts

Ashnikko paints a self-portrait on Portrait Mode

Ashnikko talks toxic music fandoms and social media | Portrait Mode

Video

Can we guess if you're British or American based on your sense of humour?

QUIZ: Can we guess if you're British or American based on your sense of humour?

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale