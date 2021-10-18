Ryan Reynolds announces he's taking a break from acting

By Jazmin Duribe

And of course Blake Lively expertly roasted her husband for it...

It's a sad day for Ryan Reynolds fans. You can kiss goodbye to anymore Ryan Reynolds movies for the foreseeable future as the Deadpool actor has announced that he's taking a much-needed break from acting.

On Sunday (Oct 18), the actor took to Instagram to break the news alongside photos of scenes from his upcoming movie Spirited. "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," he began.

"Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Picture: Alamy, @vanciityrecords via Instagram

Ryan's comment section was flooded with sweet responses from his peers, but of course his wife, actress Blake Lively, couldn't resist trolling him. In case you're not aware, Ryan and his wife of nine years love to roast each other on social media. Whether it's Ryan mocking Blake on her birthday or Blake making fun of Ryan's first time voting as a US citizen nothing is off limits.

In the comment section, Blake commented: "Michael Caine did it first," in reference to the news that the legendary 88-year-old actor would be retiring from acting (he later confirmed that he wasn't actually retiring…)

If you wanna see Ryan's last time in action on the big screen for a while, you can catch him in Spirited alongside Hollywood icons Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell. While there's currently no release date, there's a lot of buzz around the Apple TV+ movie, which is a modern version of Charles Dickens' tale A Christmas Carol.

