Drake Bell blasts Nickelodeon's 'empty' response to Quiet On Set allegations

Drake Bell confirms Josh Peck has reached out to him following backlash

By Katie Louise Smith

"They still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy."

Drake Bell has called out Nickelodeon's response to the new docuseries Quiet On Set, and what happened to him while he was working at the network.

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries that details allegations put forward by former cast and crew members that worked on Dan Schneider's shows. Many of them have alleged abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics on set.

In the docuseries, Drake Bell identifies himself as the unnamed minor in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after he pleaded no contest to two charges. (He is not related to Drake's former co-star Josh Peck.)

Now, Drake has responded to Nickelodeon's statement, calling it "empty".

Drake Bell responds to Nickelodeon's statement following Quiet On Set allegations. Picture: Investigation Discovery via YouTube, TheSarahFraserShow via YouTube

In a statement issued to several news outlets, including Variety, a Nickelodeon spokesperson said: "Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."

The spokesperson added: "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."

Speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, Drake has shared what he thinks about the statement.

"There’s a very well-tailored response saying, 'Learning about his trauma,' because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything," Drake said. "So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood."

He continued: "I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response."

