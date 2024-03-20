Drake Bell slams Ned’s Declassified cast over 'disgusting' reaction to Nickelodeon allegations

Watch the Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Devon Werkheiser posted a statement to Drake on social media, apologising for his comments in the TikTok live video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake Bell has slammed the cast of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide after they joked about the Nickelodeon abuse allegations on TikTok live.

In case you haven't been keeping up, a brand new docuseries titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been released, detailing the alleged abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate friendships between adults and children that occurred at Nickelodeon.

In the docuseries, Drake Bell, who appeared on The Amanda Show before co-starring in Drake & Josh, identified himself as the unnamed minor in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Brian Peck, and spoke about the sexual abuse for the first time.

Now, the actor is calling out Devon Werkheiser, Lindsay Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee over the 'disgusting' comments made while the group were speaking about the docuseries in a viral video.

Drake Bell slams cast of Ned's Declassified Podcast after they joked about Nickelodeon abuse allegations. Picture: Investigation Discovery, @ladymshawsters via Instagram

On Monday (Mar 18), Devon Werkheiser, Lindsay Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee appeared in a TikTok live video where they were seen joking about what has shared in the docuseries.

The video was broadcast on the official TikTok account of the Ned's Declassified Podcast, which has over 700,000 followers.

"Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes," Devon said in the video, which was recorded and shared widely across social media. "Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that. It's fucking awful. The Drake Bell shit is crazy to hear," he added.

When asked if the Ned's Declassified trio was "in on" the alleged abuse, Lindsay said "no" as Devon spoke again, saying: "I’m not talking about this anymore. Guys, we can’t joke like this, Jesus. Sometimes humour helps us move through things."

The cast were promptly called out by people on social media who recorded their live and reposted it, condemning their 'disgusting' comments and jokes.

I know I just said I don’t like drama but immediately opening TikTok to see the Neds declassified crew joking about the victims that are coming forward from Dan Schneider and Nickelodeon is crazy gross. I started recording after “ yeah, we didn’t have the same experience as some… pic.twitter.com/u35o0kAuG8 — bbjess (@bbjessTTV) March 18, 2024

After screen recordings from the cast's live went viral, Drake responded and slammed those in the video for mocking and making jokes about the situation and the victims.

Quote tweeting one of the videos, Drake wrote: "Ned’s Declassless."

"This is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up," he added. "'Give me your h*les!!' Really?!"

Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…”Give me your h*les?!!” Really?! https://t.co/pD2ZYdd2gG — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) March 19, 2024

Following Drake's comment, Devon took to social media to apologise for his words. "So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you," he wrote, alongside a screenshot of a Notes app apology.

"I was being an idiot today. No way around it," he wrote. "I feel horrible that my dumbass was even speaking without seeing it. I watched 'Quiet On Set' tonight and am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared."

"Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can't believe they weren't protected. I'm sorry for compounding any hurt," the note concluded.

So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you. pic.twitter.com/WKzcOXL0p4 — Devon Werkheiser (@devonwerkharder) March 19, 2024

Responding to Devon's tweet, one fan responded: "The whole live was disgusting. You didn’t just hurt and offend people from Nickelodeon who were affected by the abuse, it’s a slap in the face to anyone who has ever been sexually assaulted."

READ MORE: Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas says Dan Schneider used to take photos of child actors' feet

READ MORE: Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider