Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in new Fantastic Beasts trailer

By Sam Prance

J.K. Rowling first revealed that Dumbledore is gay in 2007 but this is the first time his sexuality has been depicted on screen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Albus Dumbledore confesses his love for Gellert Grindelwald in a new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer.

Ever since J.K. Rowling revealed in 2007 that she "always thought of Dumbledore as gay", Harry Potter fans have longed to see Dumbledore's sexuality represented either on paper or on screen. In 2019, J.K. said that Dumbledore and Grindelwald had an "incredibly intense" sexual relationship but their romance was still excluded from the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Now, a new trailer has confirmed that their love story will finally feature in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

READ MORE: Emma Watson is being praised for thinly-veiled swipe at J. K. Rowling at the BAFTAs

Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in new Fantastic Beasts trailer. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

In the brand new Fantastic Beasts trailer, Dumbledore confronts Grindelwald. He says: "What you're doing is madness." Grindelwald replies: "Dumbledore, with or without your help, I'm gonna burn their world. There's nothing you can do to stop me. Do you really intend to turn your back on your own kind?" Dumbledore then adamantly responds: "No".

When Grindelwald then argues, "It was you who said we could reshape the world. It's what we said we'd do," Dumbledore states, "Because I was in love with you."

In other words, he actually confirms that he and Grindelwald were more than just friends. There are also brief shots in the trailer of Dumbledore and Grindelwald holding hands.

Dumbledore confesses his love for Grindelwald in new Fantastic Beasts trailer. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Dumbledore is played by Jude Law in the movies just like in previous films. Meanwhile, Grindelwald is now played by Mads Mikkelsen after Johnny Depp was removed from the films.

Whether or not Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship will be explored in further depth in the film is yet to be seen.