Fate The Winx Saga soundtrack: Every song in season 1

By Katie Louise Smith

From Hayley Williams and Dua Lipa to London Grammar and Tame Impala, here's all the songs on Fate: The Winx Saga's soundtrack.

Fate: The Winx Saga has officially arrived on Netflix and it's brought quite the soundtrack with it!

The new show, inspired by the animated Winx Club series, follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she joins the Alfea boarding school in order to hone and master her powers. At six episodes long, it's the perfect length for a weekend binge watch. It's also the perfect opportunity to add some new tracks to your playlists.

From Hayley Williams and Dua Lipa to London Grammar and Tame Impala, here are all the songs on Fate: The Winx Saga's soundtrack, episode by episode.

READ MORE: Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Every song in season 1. Picture: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 1 songs

Amber Van Day - ‘Kids In the Corner’

Grimes ft. HANA - ‘We Appreciate Power’

Dua Lipa - ‘Physical’

La Roux - ‘In For The Kill’

Alt-J - ‘Adeline’

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 2 songs

Lemolo - 'High Tide'

Nothing But Thieves - 'Forever & Ever More'

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 3 songs

LoneLady - 'Silvering'

Kaytranada ft. Syd - 'You're The One'

Kesha - 'Tonight'

Caribou - 'Never Come Back'

James Blake ft. ROSALÍA - 'Barefoot In The Park'

Tame Impala - 'Borderline'

Let's Eat Grandma - 'Hot Pink'

M83 - 'Lower Your Eyes To Die With The Sun'

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 4 songs

White Hex - 'Only A Game'

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 5 songs

Hayley Williams - 'Sudden Desire'

Charlotte Gainsbourg - 'Trick Pony'

London Grammar - 'If You Wait'

Lemolo - 'Running Mate'

Fate: The Winx Saga soundtrack: Episode 6 songs

ODESZA - 'A Moment Apart'

Lemolo - 'Swansea'

Pip Blom - 'Come Home'

Novo Amor - 'Carry You'

YONaka - 'Teach Me To Fight'