Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

Josh Hutcherson speaks Spanish in Five Nights at Freddy’s promo

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Josh Hutcherson led franchise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five Nights at Freddy's fans assemble! Reports have just dropped that a sequel is in the works and it already sounds iconic.

As soon as Five Nights at Freddy's debuted in cinemas this year, fans started begging Universal Pictures for a sequel. Based on the hit video game series of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy's tells the story of Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a security guard, who gets a job at an abandoned games arcade where the animal mascots are possessed by homicidal children.

READ MORE: Matthew Lillard thought his franchise career was "dead" before Five Nights At Freddy's success

According to The Hollywood Handle, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will begin production in 2024. With that in mind, here's all the information we know so far about Five Nights at Freddy's 2 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and more.

Spoilers ahead!

When does Five Nights at Freddy's 2 come out?

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

What is the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date?

As it stands, Universal Pictures are yet to confirm a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date. However, if production does start in 2024, as The Hollywood Handle claims, it's possible that the film could debut in cinemas as soon as October 2024. For reference filming for Five Nights at Freddy's began in February 2023 and wrapped in April 2023.

If filming begins later in the year or post production takes longer, it's possible that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will come out in 2025 instead. We will keep you posted with any updates.

Who is in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast?

At the moment, no casting details for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have been revealed. Nevertheless, The Hollywood Handle has reported that Emma Tammi will return to direct and we imagine that she will be keen to bring back the cast whose characters are still alive. Based on how Five Nights at Freddy's ends, these cast members could return:

Josh Hutcherson - Mike

Piper Rubio - Abby

Elizabeth Lail - Vanessa

Mary Stuart Masterson - Aunt Jane

It's also likely that more characters will be added to the second film including some fan faves from the games.

READ MORE: Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

Who is in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast? Picture: Alamy

Will Matthew Lillard be in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

Of course, Matthew Lillard's character William dies in Five Nights at Freddy's. However, William is a massive part of the Five Nights at Freddy's games and there's nothing to say that he couldn't potentially return in some shape or form in a sequel.

Matthew recently praised the film for reviving his franchise career and making his kids proud. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "My middle kid called me crying because they were so happy for me when the movie came out. They went to the movie with all their friends, and I think they were very proud of me being a part of it."

Matthew added: "For me, it's been a very humbling moment in my career. I’m 53, and I’ve had a couple franchises in my career that have been successful. I [had thought] maybe that part of my career is dead and over, and that’s fine."

He ended the interview saying: "To get this opportunity out of the blue to have another franchise that could make a real impact on my career is humbling and exciting, and my kids are thrilled."

Something tells us that he will be keen to film a second one.

What will happen in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

There's currently no official word on a Five Night's at Freddy's 2 plot but director Emma Tammi has already teased that she has plans for a second film. In a profile with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

Will Matthew Lillard be in Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Picture: Alamy

Is there a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer?

With filming yet to begin, a Five Night's at Freddy's 2 trailer doesn't exist just yet but we'll let you know as soon as it does.