Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan want to do a Freaky Friday sequel

By Sam Prance

Petition for Disney to make Freaky Friday 2 now!

Pink Slip fans assemble! Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she wants to do another Freaky Friday film with Lindsay Lohan.

Everyone knows that cinema peaked when Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan teamed up in Disney's Freak Friday. In the iconic 2003 movie, Jamie Lee plays a mother, widowed therapist Tess, and Lindsay plays her daughter, aspiring musician Anna. The film revolves around what happens when the duo switch bodies after eating a mysterious fortune cookie.

Now, Jamie has let slip that she and Lindsay still speak and she's confirmed that she's down for a Freaky Friday sequel. Lindsay has also teased that she would love to be part of it so we need Disney to make sure that this happens ASAP.

Will there be a Freaky Friday 2?

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to do a Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan. Picture: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo, Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

While promoting Halloween Ends in Mexico City in 2022, a fan asked Jamie if she and Lindsay would join forces again to film a second Freaky Friday. movie Jamie said: "Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish]. Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely."

Jamie often reminisces fondly on Freaky Friday and her time working with Lindsay in interviews. Talking with Entertainment Weekly recently, Jamie said: "Freaky Friday was a fabulous movie, also very freeing creatively. You know, being a teenager again, it was super fun. I had a good time with Lindsay. She was terrific."

Now, Jamie has discussed it again with E! News. She said: "Let me say this. I think there's very good will toward it from all areas of Freaky Friday and my hope is that we will all gather again to tell more of the story of Tess and Anna." She then added: "It's sort of a no brainer."

As for Lindsay, Jimmy Fallon asked her if the rumours were true that she's spoken to Jamie about a sequel and she said: "We did speak about it yeah." Lindsay then confirmed: "We would both be into it."

With Hocus Pocus 2 just breaking Disney records and being made almost 30 years after the original, we couldn't think of a better time for Freaky Friday 2? Perhaps this time Jamie and Anna could switch bodies with a granddaughter? Whatever happens, Anna's band Pink Slip better be in it!

What do you think? Would you watch Freaky Friday 2?

