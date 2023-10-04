Here's how Gen V's viral Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Watch Gen V’s hilarious safe sex PSA promo

By Sam Prance

Is the penis in Gen V real? Gen V episode 1 involves Emma aka Little Cricket shrinking and climbing someone's penis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gen V has a lot of shock moments but it is the scene involving Little Cricket climbing a penis that's truly broken the internet.

In episode 1 of Gen V, we learn that Marie Mareu's roommate Emma Meyer has the power to shrink. She's also built a huge online following under the suprehero name Little Cricket. In the episode, Emma hooks up with a fellow student called Liam. He asks her to shrink and climb his penis. Begrudgingly, Emma accepts and goes to the toilet to make herself smaller.

Flash forward and we then see Liam lying naked on bed, groaning and saying "fuck that's so great". The camera then pans to the tip of his hard penis and we see Emma gripping onto it as Liam asks her to squeeze harder and kick his balls. Liam also asks Emma if his penis is the "biggest dick" she's ever seen and she reluctantly tells him what he wants to hear.

READ MORE: Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

Naturally, viewers all around the world are losing it over the scene but how was it actually filmed and was that a real penis?

Is the penis in Gen V real?

Here's how Gen V's wild Little Cricket sex scene was filmed. Picture: Prime Video

Due to the writers strike, the cast and crew of Gen V are yet to speak about the making of Gen V and this specific sex scene. However, Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys and fans of The Boys will remember that it has some very similar shock sex scene moments to Gen V. In fact, season 3 even stars a superhero who, like Emma, shrinks when he's having sex with people.

In The Boys season 3 episode 1, Termite goes to a private room to snort cocaine with a love interest named Peter at a party. After getting high, Peter asks Termite to go inside him. Termite then shrinks and jumps into Peter's penis by going into his urethra and stroking it from the inside. However, Termite sneezes, expands to normal size and Peter explodes.

Explaining how the scene was filmed with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke said that they built an actual penis prop. He said: "You’re not supposed to show an erect penis. So we had to be very careful with the design of the penis - ’cause we built it practically. That’s a real 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long penis built at great expense."

He then added: "But if you look at it, we had to design in all these wrinkles to make it clear that it wasn’t erect."

Based on Eric's previous comments, clearly the penis in Gen V episode 1 does not actually belong to Robert Bazzocchi who plays Liam. Like The Boys, it is most likely a giant life-like prop that Emma actress Lizze Broadway had to climb. As for how they got around showing a hard penis on screen, you never actually see it in full on camera - just the tip and the shaft.

Of course, Little Cricket's scene isn't the only shocking moment in Gen V episode 1. Marie is a blood-bender and in the very first scene of the show she accidentally murders her parents when she has her first period.

With The Boys getting whackier each episode, we imagine that plenty more wild Gen V scenes await us.