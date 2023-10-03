Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out

3 October 2023, 12:16

By Sam Prance

Gen V episode 4 will be released on Prime on October 6th at midnight UTC. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Gen V is here and fans can't get enough of The Boys spin-off... But what time does each episode come out on Amazon Prime Video?

On September 29th, Prime released the first three episodes of Gen V to widespread critical acclaim. Set in the same world as The Boys, Gen V follows a group of teenage superheroes enrolled at Vought International's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Just like The Boys, Gen V is filled with countless shock moments, hilarious jokes and gripping plot twists.

On top of that, viewers have fallen in love with the cast and characters, so it's unsurprising that everyone is already begging to watch the next episode.

What time does Gen V episode 4 come out though? Each episode of Gen V will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally, but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a list of international release times so you know when you can watch the next episode.

What time does Gen V episode 4 come out on Prime Video?

Picture: Prime Video

Gen V episode 4 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

For anyone used to Netflix release times, it's worth noting that Prime Video release episodes of their TV shows much earlier. Prime Video alway drop their original shows at 12 A.M. UTC (Universal Time Coordinated, which is the same as GMT).

As a result, each new episode of Gen V will be made available to stream at 1 A.M. BST in the UK and the corresponding time in every other timezone.

  • Gen V episode 4 will be released on Friday October 6th at 12 A.M. UTC.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 5:00 PM (Thursday October 5th)
  • United States (ET) - 8:00 PM (Thursday October 5th)
  • Canada - 5:00 PM (Toronto), 8:00 PM (Vancouver) (Thursday October 5th)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM (Thursday October 5th)
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 1:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 2:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM
  • Hong Kong - 8:00 AM
  • Singapore - 8:00 AM
  • Australia - 8:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 13:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Picture: Prime Video

When does the next episode of Gen V come out?

The first three episodes of Gen V were released simultaneously on Friday September 29th. Each episode is then scheduled to drop weekly on the platform. Like each season of The Boys, there will be 8 episodes of Gen V in total this season.

Here's the full list of episode release dates including when the Gen V season finale drops:

  • Episode 1: God U. – September 29th
  • Episode 2: First Day – September 29th
  • Episode 3: #ThinkBrink – September 29th
  • Episode 4: TBA – October 6th
  • Episode 5: TBA – October 13th
  • Episode 6: TBA – October 20th
  • Episode 7: TBA – October 27th
  • Episode 8: TBA – November 3rd
Picture: Prime Video

Gen V plot: What happens?

In the first episode of Gen V, we learn that Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) accidentally killed her parents when she discovered that she had blood-bending powers. She then makes it her mission to study at Godolkin University and become a true superhero. However, it quickly becomes apparent that Godolkin isn't exactly the place Marie thought it would be.

The series follows Marie as she befriends several other students and works with them to find out the truth of what's really going on at Godolkin. You'll have to keep watching to see how it all pans out.

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'