Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens spark High School Musical 4 rumours

By Sam Prance

It looks like High School Musical 4 could actually be in the works.

Let's go Wild Cats! Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are sparking High School Musical 4 rumours with their Instagram antics.

Ever since High School Musical 3: Senior Year came out in 2010, fans have been desperate for the cast to reunite on screen again. However, as time has gone by, the chances of a fourth High School Musical movie have seemed less and less likely. Not to mention, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has introduced fans to a whole new group of characters.

However, it looks as though a fourth film could actually be happening with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens both involved.

Will there be a High School Musical 4?

Will there be a High School Musical 4? Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens spark rumours. Picture: WALT DISNEY PICTURES / BRAMLEY, JOHN / Album Contributor / Alamy Stock Photo, @zacefron via Instagram

In June, Vanessa broke the internet when she posted a video dancing in front of the school where High School Musical was filmed. She captioned the video: "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

HSM fans will of course know that the caption is an iconic Gabriella quote. This led people to speculate that Vanessa could be returning to the HSM universe and now Zac has added to the rumours by posting his own Instagram photo of him in front of East High. He captioned the post: "Don't you... Forget about me." Could High School Musical 4 be happening?

If that weren't suspicious enough, Zac recently told E! News that he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot. Without hesitating, Zac said: "Seriously, having the opportunity, in any form, to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

Naturally, the quotes and the Instagram posts have led fans to believe that High School Musical 4 could be happening. One person tweeted: "WTF FIRST VANESSA AND NOW ZAC?!?! ARE THEY FILMING HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4?????"

Another added: "Why streets saying high school musical 4 where the old gang goes back to east high for their 10 year class reunion is happening."

As it stands, nothing official regarding a fourth High School Musical movie has been announced. It's also possible that Zac and Vanessa will have cameos in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3. We'll keep you posted with any updates and let you know as soon as we know more.

What do you think? Is High School Musical 4 happening?