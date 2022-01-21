Euphoria's Hunter Schafer wants to make a movie about two trans girls falling in love

By Katie Louise Smith

Someone green light Hunter Schafer's movie idea nowwwwww.

Since starring in Euphoria as Jules, Hunter Schafer has become an absolute star.

As well as acting, Hunter is also a model, a talented illustrator, and a writer. She even co-wrote Jules' special episode of Euphoria with the show's creator Sam Levinson. On top of that, Hunter is also starting to dive into more behind-the-scenes aspects of TV and film making too, including producing and directing her own projects.

So when Lorde asked Hunter, while chatting on The A24 Podcast, what kind of stories about the transgender experience she'd love to see play out on screen, Hunter, who is a trans woman herself, put her dream ideas out into the universe.

Big budget, Marvel-esque CGI, trans girl love stories? Hunter wants to make it ALL happen.

Speaking about trans representation in film and TV, books and music, Lorde asked Hunter what she'd love to see be made in future about the trans experience – and the trans female experience in particular – following on from her work in Jules' special episode.

"So many things," Hunter starts. "In general, I think the closest thing I have to a spiritually is like, I believe in people writing frequencies or being in tune with certain frequencies based off their experience or whatever. Whatever that means."

She continued: "But I feel like there's specific frequencies that trans girls in particular, like I can hear it in their music. I can see it in the style, there's an aesthetic and a sound. I think that's something that I really wanna keep trying to portray properly as I keep getting into directing, producing and writing, because it's delicious."

"I wanna see it but with budget. Like, good CGI budget. Like a Marvel level, CGI yumminess that it deserves," she added.

Then, Hunter added on one particular story that she'd love to see be told on screen: "And I really just wanna see a trans girl love story too. Two trans girls. That's not a thing really in movies, yet."

Last year, Hunter's Euphoria co-star Zendaya also revealed that she hoped to one day make a movie about two Black girls falling in love.

Speaking to Interview about her future, Zendaya said: "I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."

Zendaya then added: "Like a simple love story about two Black girls. And I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself."

Hollywood, if you're listening... Tell someone to get cracking on these two projects ASAP!