iCarly reboot praised for LGBTQ+ representation

22 June 2021, 11:32

By Sam Prance

The new iCarly features pansexual and non-binary characters as well as queer actors and trans guest stars.

iCarly finally returned last week with three new episodes and viewers are praising the reboot for how LGBTQ+ inclusive it is.

When Paramount+ originally announced that they would be bringing back iCarly, fans wondered how they would update the show without sacrificing what made the original so great. Ahead of its release, the cast revealed that the revival would be a lot more mature, and, since it came back, people have been living for the ways in which the new show is aimed at adults.

However, it's not just the tone that fans are appreciating. The reboot also puts LGBTQ+ representation front and centre.

READ MORE: iCarly reboot: All the easter eggs and references from the original series (so far)

iCarly reboot praised for LGBTQ+ representation
iCarly reboot praised for LGBTQ+ representation. Picture: Paramount+

Yes. iCarly now has LGBTQ+ characters. Harper (Laci Mosley), who plays Carly's hilarious roommate, is openly queer. She is yet to explicitly state how she identifies but many fans believe that she is pansexual. She dates a woman in an episode and Carly mentions that Harper's had relationships with "cute guys, hot girls and ridiculous gorgeous non-binary lawyers".

Trans actress, Josie Totah (Saved By the Bell, Jessie) also guest-stars in episode 3 as an influencer and there are references to queer culture throughout, including RuPaul's Drag Race. Naturally, fans are living for the representation, in particular, the LGBTQ+ people who loved iCarly growing up but never saw themselves explicitly represented in it.

One person tweeted: "Ok ok ok. Is Carly's new friend Harper a Black Queer Woman? And did Carly just say "nonbinary lawyer"? It's only a few minutes in and I'm already in love with the new iCarly."

Another added: "I was right about Josie Totah being in iCarly. not only do we have bi/pan representation we have trans guest stars. progress and representation is beautiful."

With ten new episodes still to come out weekly, we imagine this is only the beginning of iCarly being LGBTQ+ inclusive. We love to see it.

What do you think of the iCarly reboot?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Sarah Paulson doesn't like American Horror Story: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

Sarah Paulson says she doesn't like AHS: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

American Horror Story

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things

Is Hannah Baker real?

Is Hannah Baker real? The 13 Reasons Why TikTok account explained

Viral

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

Is Luca gay? The best memes and reactions to the Pixar movie

Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

Trending on PopBuzz

Billie Eilish facts

Billie Eilish: 29 facts about the Your Power singer you probably never knew

Features

Lorde won’t release her Solar Power album on CD to be "evironmentally kind"

Lorde will not release her Solar Power album on CD to be "environmentally kind"

Lorde

Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with iconic Tony Hawk Sk8er Boi video

Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with iconic Tony Hawk Sk8er Boi video

TikTok

Billie Eilish apologises for singing anti-Asian slur in old offensive video

Billie Eilish apologises for mouthing racist anti-Asian slur in old resurfaced video

Billie Eilish

Will Gibby be in the iCarly reboot? Here's what we know

Is Gibby in the iCarly reboot? Here's what Noah Munck has said

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale