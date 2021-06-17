Here’s how the iCarly reboot explains why Sam isn’t in the show

By Sam Prance

iCarly is back with the original cast and some iconic new characters but Jennette McCurdy is not part of the revival.

The first three episodes of the iCarly reboot are finally here and we now know what's happened to Sam (Jennette McCurdy).

Soon after Paramount+ announced that they had commissioned a brand new season of iCarly, the network revealed that the original cast, including Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie) and Jerry Trainor (Spencer), would return. However, they also confirmed that Jennette McCurdy (Sam) had decided not to take part in the reboot after quitting acting for good.

Since then, fans have wondered how iCarly would address Sam's absence and now they've explained it in the first episode.

Why is Sam not in the iCarly reboot?

Why is Sam not in the iCarly reboot? Here’s what they say in the first episode. Picture: Paramount+, Nickelodeon

Sam is not in the iCarly reboot because... she has joined a biker gang. The first episode of the iCarly reboot, iStartOver, sees Carly decide to start her iCarly web series again. However, she has doubts as to whether she can even do it again because her on-screen partner and BFF Sam is no longer with her and not able to do the show with her.

Discussing her predicament with Freddie, Carly says: "Am I that desperate for a partner? Don't answer that. Still talking. I just want to make things again." Freddie then interjects: "You don't need a partner to do that," and Carly replies: "I don't need A partner. I NEED Sam but she's off following her bliss with that biker gang."

Freddie then adds: "Ah, the obliterators. I hope she's okay," and Carly replies: "It's Sam. I hope they're okay." Iconic.

Here are just a few of the reactions to the explanation and the reboot so far.

Aw the explanation for Sam, God I miss her. Not what I was expecting but that's pretty on brand for her. She's happy tho! #iCarly pic.twitter.com/On0mWEfjRc — 🍒 (@dansensolsens) June 17, 2021

#ICarly was everything I wanted and more! The chemistry with the entire cast, a good reason as to why Sam isn't on, the jokes that I actually cackled at several times, Carly calling someone a bitch, Miranda giving a performance of a lifetime, THE BUDGET. I have nothing bad to say pic.twitter.com/M58MlD3LaN — Jolt⚡ (@JAIchemist) June 17, 2021

when carly said she would love to have sam with her so they could do #iCarly together again it's when it broke me pic.twitter.com/9EbGI0y2ae — ed' | icarly spoilers (@aprilsdust) June 17, 2021

when carly said “i need sam” my heart broke just a little 🥲 #iCarly — jules 🤍 (@julessrose) June 17, 2021

#iCarly



sam is "following her bliss with some biker gang"



said biker gang: pic.twitter.com/2QS3Pmwx8x — jei (@angele_vI) June 17, 2021

Opening up about why she quit acting on the Empty Inside podcast earlier this year, Jennette McCurdy revealed that she felt embarrassed about her previous work on iCarly and Sam & Cat. "I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing."

She also said: "I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed."

