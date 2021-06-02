iCarly reboot trailer confirms return of huge fan favourite characters

2 June 2021, 14:32

By Katie Louise Smith

Get ready to rue – Nevel Papperman is BACK, baby.

It's almost time! The highly anticipated iCarly reboot is just days away from dropping into our lives and now the first official trailer has arrived to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are all returning as Carly Shay, Freddie Benson and Spencer Shay, alongside new cast members Laci Mosely and Jaidyn Triplett who will play Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Millicent, Freddie’s stepdaughter, respectively.

As well as adding those two new characters to the revival, iCarly is also bringing back some iconic faces from the original series – and fans are already losing it over on social media thanks to the new teaser.

READ MORE: iCarly cast condemn racist abuse against new reboot star Laci Mosley

iCarly reboot trailer: Nevel Papperman returns
iCarly reboot trailer: Nevel Papperman returns. Picture: Paramount+

The trailer opens with a nostalgic peep back into the iCarly archives with clips from the original show, before diving straight back into the "new iCarly". The apartment is back, Carly is ready to shine, Freddie and Spencer are back on their bullshit, alcohol is now involved... Fans will even get to see the return of Baby Spencer too.

There's also a first look at some iconic fan favourite characters from the original series in there too... Are you ready to let the rueing begin? I SAID! ARE YOU READY TO LET THE RUEING BEGIN!?

Reed Alexander is back, back, back again as Nevel Papperman.

Reed Alexander returns as Nevel Papperman in iCarly reboot
Reed Alexander returns as Nevel Papperman in iCarly reboot. Picture: Paramount+

Blink and you'll miss her in the trailer but Danielle Morrow is also returning as Nora Dershlit, the obsessed iCarly fan.

Danielle Morrow returns as Nora Dershlit in iCarly reboot
Danielle Morrow returns as Nora Dershlit in iCarly reboot. Picture: Paramount+

Tim Russ will also be returning as Principal Ted Franklin!

Tim Russ returns as Principal Franklin in the iCarly reboot
Tim Russ returns as Principal Franklin in the iCarly reboot. Picture: Paramount+

And of course, it wouldn't be a revival without thee Mrs. Benson! Yep, Mary Scheer is back as Marissa Benson, Freddie's mother.

Mary Scheer returns as Marissa Benson in iCarly reboot
Mary Scheer returns as Marissa Benson in iCarly reboot. Picture: Paramount+

Nathan Kress also confirmed that Doug Brochu's Duke Habberman is in the reboot too, after fans spotted him in the same scene of the trailer as Principal Franklin.

Unfortunately, fans will not get to see the return of Jennette McCurdy's beloved Sam Puckett or the iconic Gibby, who was played by Noah Munck. Jennette previously opened up about quitting acting, and how she was "ashamed" of her past roles.

iCarly is set to return on Paramount+ on June 17th – and we have never been more ready!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the iCarly reboot

