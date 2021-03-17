What time is Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 coming out?

By Jazmin Duribe

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere its final season on March 18. Here's what time it will be released and where you can watch it.

We never thought this day would come, but after 14 years, 20 seasons and countless spin-off shows, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially coming to an end.

The show launched the careers of the Kardashian-Jenner monarchy and introduced us to a whole new world of reality TV. The controversial family have been the subject of a lot of drama over the years and, unsurprisingly, KUWTK was E!'s highest-rated series for years.

Knowing the Kardashians, they're not going to leave without a bang. Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discuss their divorce? Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? Will we ever see Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rekindle their romance? Here's when you can watch all the drama draw to a close.

What time is Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 coming out? Picture: E!

When is the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its final season on Thursday 18 March in US. In the UK, you can catch it on the following day (March 19) on hayu, which is currently offering a one-month free trial for new customers.

If you don't have hayu, don't worry, as always the show will be on E! in the UK too, but you'll need to wait until Sunday 21 March.

What time will Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 be released?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 will be on at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday 18 March on E! in the US. After it's been on in the US, it will be available on hayu on Friday morning, a few hours after it has aired (which would be 1am UK time, FYI). You can also catch it at 9pm in the UK on Sunday 21 March.

When did Keeping Up with the Kardashians first air?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired in 2007 on October 14. It was an instant hit for E! and quickly became the highest-rated series on the channel, marking the peak of the reality TV era.