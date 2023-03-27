Kit Connor reveals Heartstopper casting backlash prompted his gym transformation

27 March 2023, 18:02

By Emma Kershaw

"I opened my instagram.. to this.. hello? Kit Connor?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kit Connor has revealed his motive for his recent fitness journey amid rumours that he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Heartstopper star was the talk of the internet after a video of the 19-year-old at the gym went viral. Appearing in a YouTube video with fitness influencer Nathaniel Massiah at a gym in Croydon, London, the actor opened up about his fitness journey.

"The reason I got into the gym in kinda deep, to be honest," he said, explaining that after he was cast as 6ft 2 rugby player Nick Nelson in Heartstopper, he saw comments online saying he was too skinny to play the role.

Kit Connor
Kit Connor. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for One Hundred Hotel & GQ Style, Nathaniel Massiah via YouTube

Kit went on to explain that the comments motivated him to start eating more to bulk up, and he began doing press ups every day.

"I was doing 200 push up a day and the only thing that was developing was my chest," he noted. "If you look in Heartstopper, there’s a couple of points where I’m wearing a quite a tight shirt and...the boobies were looking quite large."

Kit added that the gym has been a great help for his mental health, which is another reason that he loves to work out.

Nathaniel shared a selection of snaps to his own Instagram account, and fans were amazed by Kit's transformation. One voiced their surprise in a tweet, sharing stills of Kit and his trainer: "I opened my instagram.. to this.. hello? Kit Connor?"

The video and photos have certainly caused a stir, and some fans have begun to speculate whether Kit is preparing for a role in the MCU as Hulkling, the shapeshifting Skrull, who is one of the most prominent members in the Young Avengers.

"Not beating the Hulkling allegations," one user wrote in relation to Kit's resemblance to the MCU character. "Hear me out… Kit Connor [as] Hulkling…" another added. A third person said: "How is Marvel not making him Teddy/Hulkling?"

It was previously announced that Kit’s Heartstopper co-star, Charlie Spring actor Joe Locke, has been cast in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

While Joe's role in the MCU is currently unknown, many Marvel fans have speculated that he will be playing a teenage version of Wanda's son Billy. In the comics, Billy and Hulkling are love interests.

Read more about Kit Connor here:

WATCH: Penn Badgley vs. 'The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Stranger Things: The First Shadow prequel play will focus on Henry Creel, and young Hopper and Joyce

Stranger Things prequel play: Start date, tickets, cast, plot and how it connects to the series

Stranger Things

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious
Is Javi alive in Yellowjackets season 2? Here's what happened to Travis' younger brother

Is Javi alive in Yellowjackets season 2? What happened to Travis' brother explained

You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show?

You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show?

You

Does Addison Montgomery die in Grey's Anatomy?

Does Addison die in Grey's Anatomy? Next episode’s trailer leaves fans terrified

Grey's Anatomy

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles fans are convinced he manifested his kiss with Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child

Celeb

JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

Celeb

Kim Kardashian accused of "exploiting" North West with new skincare business trademark

Kim Kardashian accused of "exploiting" North West with new skincare business trademark

Celeb

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education