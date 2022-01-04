Kitz season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Kitz season 2 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the German show.

Kitz has only just come out on Netflix but fans already want more of the German show. Will there be a Kitz season 2 though?

Kitz is Netflix's latest hit teen drama. Just like Elite, Blood & Water and Young Royals, Kitz is about the fictional lives of some of the world's most privileged adolescents. However, Kitz is told from the perspective of Lisi, a waitress who infiltrates the lives of Munich's elite, in a bid to gain revenge on the girl who she believes is responsible for her brother's death.

The first season of Kitz ends with a massive cliffhanger. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Kitz season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 1.

When does Kitz season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a Kitz season 2 on Netflix?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to officially renew Kitz for a second season. This isn't a bad sign though. Netflix tend to wait a couple of months before deciding whether or not to renew their shows. As long as Kitz has a strong viewership, it's likely that it will return for season 2.

We imagine that Netflix will make an announcement by the end of March but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

When is the Kitz season 2 release date?

Given that Netflix haven't renewed Kitz just yet, there is no Kitz season 2 release date at the moment. Netflix often drop seasons of their shows on an annual basis and reveal their release dates just weeks before they come out.

We imagine that Kitz season 2 will drop in January 2023 if it's renewed. It's likely that Kitz season 2 would contain six episodes just like Kitz season 1.

WARNING: KITZ SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the Kitz season 2 cast?

We won't know this until Kitz is officially renewed by Netflix, however, we reckon that most of the main cast will return. In other words, expect to see Sofie Eifertinger (Lisi), Bless Amada (Dominik), Zoran Pingel (Kosh) and Ben Felipe (Hans) all come back, alongside the show's supporting cast members.

With Vanessa now dead, it seems highly unlikely that Valerie Huber will be back for season 2. However, she could still feature in flashbacks. We also expect a couple of new characters to join the cast.

What will happen in Kitz season 2?

As it stands, the Kitz cast and crew are yet to tease what they have planned for a second season. However, we imagine that it would pick up right where season 1 leaves off. Season 1 ends with Lisi finding out that Vanessa wasn't responsible for Joseph's death and figuring out that Dominik, who she's fallen in love with, was likely to blame.

Season 2 could potentially either see Lisi take revenge on Dominik or find a way to forgive him. It's also possible that the second season will revolve around a whole new mystery involving the characters.

Is there a Kitz season 2 trailer?

There isn't a Kitz season 2 trailer currently but we shall let you know as soon as there is one.

