Kristen Stewart reveals Robert Pattinson and her 'didn't give a f---' about their Twilight auditions

By Jazmin Duribe

"We were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kristen Stewart has revealed what actually happened during her very first Twilight audition alongside Robert Pattinson and it turns out they had exactly the same attitudes towards it.

Twilight is arguably one of the most-loved movie franchises to date. The first Twilight movie was released back in 2008 and made Kristen (Bella Swan) and Robert (Edward Cullen) household names. We were all obsessed with Bella and Edward's love story, and when Kristen and Robert actually started dating in real life? That was it, we were sold.

If you're a die-hard Twilight fan, you've probably wondered what happened in that very first audition. Well, in an interview with The New Yorker, Kristen revealed that for her audition she had to go to Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke's home in Los Angeles and make out with Robert (there are worse jobs tbh…)

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies

Kristen Stewart reveals Robert Pattinson and her 'didn't give a f---' about their Twilight auditions. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline, Alamy

Luckily, there was instant chemistry between the pair and they both connected. "It was so clear who worked. I was literally just, like…," Kristen said, mimicking a swoon.

Kristen also said that Robert had an "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'" She added: "And I was, like, 'Ugh, same.'"

Kristen continued: "And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel."

As you know, their on-screen chemistry worked in their favour because Kristen and Robert went on to date for four years.

Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Picture: Alamy

It seems as if having a "don’t give a fuck" attitude works because Catherine knew instantly that Kristen was Bella Swan thanks to her role in Into The Wild and Kristen having previously mentioned that she was actually raised with real-life wolves.

Catherine said: "At the end of it, I was just convinced. She’s Bella. She’s got to be Bella, because she keeps it so grounded and so real. I built the whole film around her."

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart reacts to suggestions she should play The Joker alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.