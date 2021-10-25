Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies

By Sam Prance

"If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first? I would not have believed you."

Kristen Stewart has opened up about how she really feels about the films she's acted in and it's not good news for Twilight.

Kristen Stewart has been starring in iconic movies for years. She first appeared as a child actress in critically-acclaimed films like Panic Room and Into the Wild. Kristen then played the role of Bella Swan in Twilight in 2008 and since then she's been a household name. The 31-year-old has been praised for her performances in everything from Still Alice to Spencer.

Now, Kristen has let slip which of her films she likes and it turns out that she only thinks five of her films are "really good".

Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Summit Entertainment

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kristen said that deciding which roles to play can be a "total crapshoot" because it's hard to tell what will end up being good. She then revealed: "I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’"

As for which movies she rates as her best, Kristen picked out Cloud of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper, which were both directed by Olivier Assayas. Speaking about them, she said: "I love Assayas’ movies. I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between."

Naturally, Twilight fans have different opinions.

1. Twilight

2. New Moon

3. Eclipse

4. Breaking Dawn Part One

5. Breaking Dawn Part Two https://t.co/VIcpALsYh4 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) October 24, 2021

Kristen then added: "That doesn’t mean I regret the experience. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end."

And, while Kristen didn't specify which movies she hates, she did say this about Twilight: "If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first? I would not have believed you." Make of that what you will.

