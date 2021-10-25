Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies

25 October 2021, 12:29 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 12:45

By Sam Prance

"If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first? I would not have believed you."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristen Stewart has opened up about how she really feels about the films she's acted in and it's not good news for Twilight.

Kristen Stewart has been starring in iconic movies for years. She first appeared as a child actress in critically-acclaimed films like Panic Room and Into the Wild. Kristen then played the role of Bella Swan in Twilight in 2008 and since then she's been a household name. The 31-year-old has been praised for her performances in everything from Still Alice to Spencer.

Now, Kristen has let slip which of her films she likes and it turns out that she only thinks five of her films are "really good".

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart says she&squot;s only starred in "five really good" movies
Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, Summit Entertainment

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kristen said that deciding which roles to play can be a "total crapshoot" because it's hard to tell what will end up being good. She then revealed: "I’ve probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’"

As for which movies she rates as her best, Kristen picked out Cloud of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper, which were both directed by Olivier Assayas. Speaking about them, she said: "I love Assayas’ movies. I’d have to look at my credit list but they are few and far between."

Naturally, Twilight fans have different opinions.

Kristen then added: "That doesn’t mean I regret the experience. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie but we’re all bracing until the end."

And, while Kristen didn't specify which movies she hates, she did say this about Twilight: "If you’d told me we were going to make five Twilights when we did the first? I would not have believed you." Make of that what you will.

Listen to ‘Coming Out Chats’ with Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus-sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.

Coming Out Chats: Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone in conversation.
Coming Out Chats: Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone in conversation. Picture: PopBuzz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

You season 4 renewed at Netflix

You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

News

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things

Drag Race UK Charity Kase on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Charity Kase reveals "tense" moment with Scarlett Harlett before final lip sync | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Netflix's You: 21 facts you didn't know about the series

21 wild facts about Netflix's You that you probably didn't know

You

Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile pictures on Twitter

Penn Badgley and Cardi B just became unexpected besties and I'm so obsessed

Celeb

Trending on PopBuzz

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow says his team didn't want him to collaborate with Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Joe Jonas reacts to viral rumour that Nick Jonas has huge nipples

Joe Jonas reacts to viral rumour that Nick Jonas has huge nipples

Artists

Model breaks down in tears in viral video after being told to lose weight by casting director

Model breaks down in tears in viral video after being told to lose weight by casting director

Viral

JoJo Siwa has dyed her hair brown

JoJo Siwa has dyed her hair brown to look like Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson

YouTubers

Little Mix reveal all about Shout Out to My Ex, Glory Days and the BRITs | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Little Mix reveal all about Shout Out to My Ex, Glory Days and the BRITs | The Power of Little Mix Podcast

Podcasts

People are getting their zodiac sign constellations tattooed on as freckles

People are getting their zodiac sign constellations tattooed on their faces

Beauty

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale