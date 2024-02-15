Kristen Stewart calls out "weird" questions about Robert Pattinson relationship

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart open up about sex scene in Twilight

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — 'But senior year in high school?'"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PSA: Stop asking Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to talk about their past relationship!

Since their Twilight days, when they skyrocketed to fame for portraying Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, Kristen and Robert have both gone on to have incredibly successful careers full of critical acclaim and standout performances. They're also in long-term relationships; Kristen is engaged to Dylan Meyer, and Robert is expecting his first child with Suki Waterhouse.

That, however, hasn't stopped people continuously asking questions about their experience as a couple (on-screen and off-screen), 10 years after they broke up.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Kristen has now revealed her feelings about those questions. They're "f*cking weird", ok? So stop asking them.

Kristen Stewart is tired of answering questions about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson. Picture: ohn Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kristen and Robert dated from 2009 to 2013, and interest in their relationship was huge. Thanks to the continued popularity of the franchise, fans still look back at the couple with fond memories.

In the profile, Kristen acknowledges that while she understands why fans are still interested in the two of them, she also dislikes the questions that follow her, and Rob, to this day.

"Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that sh*t, because it’s f*cking weird," she said. "It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — 'But senior year in high school?' You’re like, 'F–king A, man! I don’t know!'"

In 2019, Kristen discussed her experience during those wild Twilight days in a Harper's Bazaar interview, and explained why she and Rob never wanted to discuss their relationship publicly in order to protect it.

"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by," she recalled. "So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'"

Interest in Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship was through the roof during their Twilight era. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, Kristen spoke to Variety about the queer themes in Twilight, and agreed that it's actually a very "gay" movie.

"I can only see it now. I don't think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It's such a gay movie." She said. "I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob[ert Pattinson] and me, and it's so hidden and not OK."

"I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It's all about oppression, about wanting what's going to destroy you. That's a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love," she continued.

Read more about Twilight here: