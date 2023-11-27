Twilight director would cast Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi as Bella and Edward today

By Katie Louise Smith

If Catherine Hardwicke had to remake Twilight in 2023, who would she cast? Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi, obviously.

Question: If Twilight was rebooted right now, which actors would you cast in the roles of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen?

The idea of anyone else playing those iconic characters is almost unthinkable – Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's pitch-perfect versions have cemented themselves in the hearts and minds of Twi-hards all over the world... But director Catherine Hardwicke is totally down to wonder what the franchise would like if it was made today.

To celebrate the 15th (!) anniversary of the Twilight Saga, Catherine sat down for a "watch-a-long" of the original movie with host Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When asked who she thinks would play a Bella and Edward if the film came out in 2023 instead of 2008, she picked Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega.

Twilight director says Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would play Bella and Edward today. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Is there anyone in the new crop today," Josh asked, "Like, who do you cast? Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today? Is Jenna Ortega..."

"Oh yeah, that would be perfect," Catherine replied, shouting out his performing in Saltburn and adding: "I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today. Exactly."

Then, when asked if there was any young actors who felt like a Kristen Stewart of the next generation that jump out, Catherine said: "I mean, of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega and she's amazing."

Jacob as Edward and Jenna as Bella? I would like to see it! (Their height difference would no doubt be a huge talking point, too.)

Who would you cast in TWILIGHT today? Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega, says Catherine Hardwicke.



During the same interview, Catherine revealed the hesitations that the studio had when she said she wanted Robert Pattinson to play the all important role of Edward. According to the studio, they didn't think he was "attractive" enough.

"I sent [the audition tape] to Summit and he went over to meet them," Catherine revealed. "They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’"

Needless to say, Catherine was right – and the audience agreed.

