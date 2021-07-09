Legally Blonde originally ended with Elle and Vivian ending up together

By Sam Prance

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair almost played lovers in Legally Blonde.

The writers behind Legally Blonde have let slip that the first ending was very different and it involved Elle and Vivian together.

There's no denying that Legally Blonde is one of the most iconic films of all time. Not only did it catapult Reese Witherspoon into superstardom but it also blessed us with iconic phrases like "bend and snap!" and "I'm taking the dog, dumbass!" Still, 20 years later, it remains equally hilarious and touching watching Elle Woods become the lawyer she was destined to be.

The movie famously ends with Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and Vivian (Selma Blair) as friends but that wasn't always the case.

Legally Blonde originally need with Elle and Vivian as a lesbian couple. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to The New York Times, screenwriters Kristen Smith and Karen McCullah, and Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot in the movie, revealed: "The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically." We need this edit.

Alas, Elle and Vivian never got to be a queer power couple. The film ends with Elle and Vivian turning from enemies to best friends, and Elle and Emmett (Luke Wilson) together. In the sequel, Emmett and Elle are married and, while Elle is close to Vivian still, Vivian isn't part of the movie.

Cauffiel also teased that there was another alternate ending: "The second or third ending was a musical number on the courtroom steps, and as Elle came out, the judge, jury and everybody in the courtroom broke into song and dance."

She added: "I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years."

Legally Blonde 3 is currently in the works and is due out May 2022. Reese is returning as Elle but it's currently unclear who else will be in the movie. Fingers crossed that Vivian returns and someone does leak that scrapped musical ending.