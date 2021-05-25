Netflix have cast Lindsay Lohan in a new rom-com

25 May 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Lindsay Lohan? In a Netflix movie? It's what we deserve.

Lindsay Lohan is officially returning to our screens in a new Netflix rom-com. And, yes, 2021 has been saved.

Lindsay's last movie role was in 2019 horror movie Among the Shadows, but as you know, Lindsay is a movie legend. The actress was the It Girl of the '00s and she blessed us with all the greats: The Parent TrapConfessions of a Teenage Drama QueenMean Girls and Freaky Friday. Honestly, that's not even the half of it either.

On Monday (May 24), Netflix announced the exciting news on Twitter. They tweeted: "Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Lindsay Lohan is officially making a comeback in a new Netflix rom-com
Lindsay Lohan is officially making a comeback in a new Netflix rom-com. Picture: James Gourley/Getty Images, Lorne Michaels Productions

Sadly, there's no details on when this movie will be released but Variety reports that the film will be a holiday rom-com, which means we can probably expect it around November or December. There's also no word on who else has been cast in the movie, however, news of Lindsay's casting is all the internet needed.

Lindsay isn't only in her acting bag right now, she's also returned to music. In March, the 'Rumours' singer released a new track called 'Lullaby' as a non-fungible token (NFT), which is a new form of cryptocurrency.

