The Little Mermaid cast reveal their first animated Disney crushes

By Sam Prance

You will never guess which Disney character Javier Bardem says.

The Little Mermaid cast have let slip who their very first animated crushes were and some of their answers may surprise you.

It may feel weird to admit it but we've all fancied an animated character at some point in our lives. Whether Aladdin was part of you discovering your sexuality, or you had a thing for Belle growing up, chances are at least one cartoon icon made you swoon at an early age. To this day, people still fancy Flynn Rider in Tangled and Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

With the new Little Mermaid cast bringing many animated crushes to life, we thought it only right to ask them who they had a crush on from an animated movie when they were young. Can you guess who Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and Jacob Tremblay said?

The Little Mermaid cast reveal their first animated Disney crushes. Picture: PopBuzz, Disney

First things first, Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King admitted that they both had crushes on characters from the same film. Halle explained: "We had crushes on characters in The Lion King. I loved Simba, the older Simba! And Prince Eric when I was a little girl, I would be like, 'Oh my god! He's so cute! I see why Ariel loves him.'"

Jonah then quipped: "I fancied Nala. It's weird having a crush on an animal. I feel like that is a bit strange."

Don't worry though Jonah! Daveed Diggs had a similar response. He said: "Disney's Robin Hood, the Maid Marian in that." Meanwhile, Jacob was quick to admit: "Probably like Meg from Hercules. I don't know."

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals. Picture: Getty

As for Melissa McCarthy, she was the only actress to say her own character. She revealed: "I mean I think I slightly had a crush on Ursula, for sure. I was like, yeah, okay!"

As for Javier Bardem? His heart lies with a snowman. He said: "I like Olaf. I want to be his friend."

Which animated characters did you fancy growing up?

