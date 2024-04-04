Mckenna Grace wants to play Rapunzel in a live-action Tangled movie | PopBuzz Meets

Mckenna Grace On Taylor Swift Biopic And 'Tangled' Dream Role

By Woodrow Whyte

"Now that I've said it, it probably won't [happen]. But that's like the dream."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Mckenna Grace has revealed her dream roles in a new interview with PopBuzz.

In the new Ghostbusters movie, the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level.

When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old - including Mckenna's character Phoebe Spengler - must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

To celebrate the new movie, Mckenna sat down with PopBuzz presenter Sam Prance to discuss her favourite memories from set, her top three Paul Rudd films of all time, as well as her dream roles.

Mckenna Grace. Picture: PopBuzz

When asked what her ultimate dream role would be, Mckenna said:

"I have like my two dream roles in life. I feel like most little girls grow up and want to be a Disney princess. And so that was always my dream growing up."

She continued: "Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed. I've watched that film I think three times this year already."

With rumours of a live-action Tangled, Mckenna said she would love to go for the part but, "Now that I've said it, it probably won't [happen]. But that's like the dream."

The other dream role? A movie adaption of the musical Heathers.

"My favourite musical is Heathers," said Mckenna. "I always wished they would do a movie adaptation of the musical, just like they did for Mean Girls. I thought that that'd be really cool. Yeah, those are like the dream, so like something like that."

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE - Official Trailer (HD)

While on the subject of musicals and music, Mckenna is also a talented musician and singer in her own right. So it only makes sense for the actress to take on a role in a music biopic one day.

In fact, Mckenna has two icons in mind. The first is Britney Spears: "That was like the first thing [name that came to mind]. I love her."

Turns out that Britney was the soundtrack to many, many hours in the car for McKenna.

"I used to live two hours outside of LA," she said, "and I would have to drive into LA every single day and I had the little movie screens on the back of the headrest that you'd watch in the backseat. And I would literally be in my car seat and I had Britney Spears Greatest Hits CD.

"So every single day, two hours into LA, two hours out of LA, I would watch that on repeat. For five years of my life."

Mckenna was born just a week after Taylor Swift released her first single 'Tim McGraw', so would she considering playing Taylor in a biopic one day?

"I was gonna say Taylor Swift but like...yeah! Who wouldn't [want to play her]? I mean, I love Taylor Swift so much."

To watch the full interview with Mckenna Grace, hit play on the video at the top of this page.