Netflix's Wednesday: Release date, cast, plot and news about The Addams Family series

By Katie Louise Smith

Tim Burton's coming-of-age series about the iconic Wednesday Addams is coming to Netflix. Here's what we know so far.

A Tim Burton take on The Addams Family? Sounds like a dream come true. And thankfully, Netflix are making it happen.

A brand new series called Wednesday is set to be released on the streaming service that will feature a fresh take on the iconic character of Wednesday Addams in a live-action, supernatural, coming-of-age story. Burton will be making his TV debut, as he directs the series.

So far, we already know a few details about what to expect in the new show, and the all important roles of Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia Addams have already been cast. (Jenna Ortega, Luiz Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones?! I know perfect casting when I see it!)

Here's everything we know about Netflix's Wednesday so far...

Netflix's Wednesday: When will it be released? Picture: Netflix, @jennaortega

When is Wednesday released on Netflix?

There is currently no confirmed release date for Wednesday on Netflix just yet.

With casting for the series still underway, and no confirmed production start date, it's difficult to estimate when the series is likely to be released on the streaming service.

While unconfirmed, it's possible that fans could see the show launch at some point towards the end of 2022 – a potential October release date would certainly make sense for the show's themes and vibe. But again, it all depends on when the show begins production. We'll update this article as soon as we know more.

Wednesday cast: Who is playing Wednesday Addams?

In May 2021, after plenty of speculation from fans, Netflix announced which actress would be taking on the role of Wednesday in the new series.

Jenna Ortega will play teenage Wednesday Addams.

The 18-year-old actress is best known for her roles as Ellie Alves is Netflix's You and most recently, Katie in Netflix's Yes Day movie. Sharing the news on Instagram, Jenna wrote: “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*”

Jenna now follows in the footsteps of Christina Ricci, who perhaps gave us the most well known iteration of the character, and Chloë Grace Moretz, who voiced Wednesday in the 2019 animated film.

Happy Wednesday! @JennaOrtega will play the iconic Wednesday Addams in our upcoming live-action Wednesday series, directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/yQRJXgnUo4 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

Wednesday cast: Who is playing Gomez and Morticia Addams?

In August 2021, the all important roles of Wednesday's parents Gomez and Morticia Addams were revealed.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams

Zeta-Jones will follow in the footsteps of actresses including Carolyn Jones, Anjelica Houston and Charlize Theron who have all played and voiced the iconic Morticia on screen.

Guzmán follows the likes of John Astin, Raul Julia, Tim Curry and Oscar Isaac as the Addams family patriarch Gomez.

Our Addams family is expanding!



Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

Wednesday cast: Who else is in the Netflix cast?

So far, only those three key cast members have been announced – and all of them are absolutely inspired casting choices so the rest of the cast will no doubt be amazing.

It's not yet confirmed if Pugsley Addams, Uncle Fester, Lurch or any of the other Addams Family characters will be included.

What is Wednesday about?

Wednesday, which will have 8 episodes, will follow a slightly more grown up Wednesday Addams as she navigates life and school. The official synopsis of the series has already been released:

"Wednesday Addams misadventures as a student at Nevermore Academy: a very unique boarding school snuggled in deepest New England.

Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Is there a Wednesday trailer yet?

Not yet! No trailer for the series has been released so far, but Netflix have revealed the first official poster for the show. We'll update this article as soon as a trailer has been released. For now, here's the first teaser.