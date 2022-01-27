Jenna Ortega teases her Wednesday Addams transformation for new Netflix series

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think it’s probably the most physical transformation I’ve ever done ... it’s a surprise to the audience, but myself as well."

Netflix's new Wednesday series is only a matter of months away from hitting our screens, which means we're getting closer and closer to meeting Jenna Ortega's teenage version of the iconic Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday, which will be directed by Tim Burton, is a supernatural, coming-of-age story, following Wednesday Addams as she navigates life and being a student at the Nevermore Academy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are set to play Morticia and Gomez Addams respectively, alongside a whole host of other familiar faces and newcomers.

Now, Jenna is teasing her transformation into the beloved character, and has detailed how she's approaching the role.

Jenna Ortega teases Wednesday Addams transformation. Picture: @jennaortega via Instagram, Paramount Pictures via Alamy

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Scream star and You season 2 fan favourite gave a little tease about how she's transformed herself physically to portray Wednesday in the new series.

"I think it’s probably the most physical transformation I’ve ever done," Jenna said. "I cut my hair, and it’s black, and mannerism-wise, speaking cadence-wise, expression-wise, I’m trying to pull from a different toolbox this time around. I think it’s a surprise to the audience, but myself as well."

Fans have yet to see a glimpse of what Jenna will look like as Wednesday Addams in the series, but she's already shared a number of pictures on her Instagram of her sporting Wednesday's black hair.

Jenna also opened up about what it's like working with Tim Burton ("an insane experience"), and spoke about the pressure of taking on a new version of such an iconic and much loved character.

"The thing is, there are several different paths that anyone could have taken for this character," she told the publication. "We’ve never seen Wednesday Addams as a teenage girl, so some of her harsh mannerisms may come off as hilarious when she’s younger, but as you get older, how much of that can you get away with? Or how do you keep that at the forefront of her personality without people growing to dislike her or find her annoying?

"So just trying to balance that … I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool."

Wednesday is set to drop on Netflix at some point in 2022, and we cannot WAIT to see Jenna's take on the icon herself.