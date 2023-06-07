Never Have I Ever season 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Watch the trailer for the final season of Never Have I Ever

By Katie Louise Smith

Never Have I Ever season 4 will be released on Netflix on June 8th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's almost time to say goodbye to Never Have I Ever and our favourite chaotic teen icon, Devi Vishwakumar. But what time does season 4 come out on Netflix?

For one last time, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is set to return as Devi in the final season of Netflix's teen series alongside the rest of the brilliant cast. Season 4 is set to follow Devi's final year in high school before she sets off for college, as well as giving viewers one last wild ride with Devi's love life.

Season 4 will see Devi deal with her relationship with Ben (Jaren Lewison), her newfound feelings for Ethan (Michael Cimino), and Paxton's surprising return to Sherman Oaks High. (Yes, Darren Barnet is returning!)

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling explains why Never Have I Ever is ending after 4 seasons

Never Have I Ever season 4 arrives on Netflix worldwide on June 8th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when Never Have I Ever season 4 is available to stream.

What time does Never Have I Ever season 4 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 4 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 4 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Never Have I Ever season 4 will be released on Thursday, June 8th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Never Have I Ever season 4 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Do Devi and Ben end up together in Never Have I Ever season 4? Picture: Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 4 plot: Here's what happens in the final season of the show

The final 10 episodes of Never Have I Ever sees Devi juggle her final year of high school, her application to her dream school Princeton, and her relationships with three different guys in her life.

READ MORE: Never Have I Ever co-creator confirms Devi and Paxton's romance is not over yet

It's confirmed that Devi and Ben finally had sex following the season 3 cliffhanger between the two – but now things seem a bit awkward and they are definitely still not an official couple. On top of that, Devi also starts up a new fling with newly-hot Ethan and Paxton returns alongside Devi's feelings for him.

Elsewhere, Devi prepares for graduation and prom, all while applying for her dream college, Princeton. Will she get in? Fingers crossed!

Read more Never Have I Ever news here: