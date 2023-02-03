Nick Offerman almost turned down The Last Of Us until wife Megan Mullally made him do it

3 February 2023, 16:48

By Katie Louise Smith

Everyone say, "THANK YOU MEGAN MULLALLY!"

We know we're barely even two months into 2023 yet but after The Last of Us episode 3, Nick Offerman has already given us one of the standout TV performances of the year.

Alongside Murray Bartlett, the Parks & Recreation alum was front of centre of the January 29th episode, and fans have even been calling for both of them to win Emmys for their performances.

Reaction to the episode has been hugely positive, with the majority of fans enjoying the changes made from the game that turned Bill and Frank's relationship into a beautiful, moving, fleshed out storyline.

But, did you know Nick Offerman originally wasn't going to take on the role at all? Yep, he planned on passing on it when co-creator Craig Mazin sent him the script – until his wife Megan Mullally basically told him he had to do it.

Nick Offerman says Megan Mullally convinced him to do The Last Of Us
Nick Offerman says Megan Mullally convinced him to do The Last Of Us. Picture: HBO, Presley Ann/WireImage

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nick revealed that he initially decided that he was not going to take on the role because he didn't have the time in his schedule to actually do it.

"He sent me the script, and I didn't have time on the calendar to say yes to this job," he told Jimmy. "And my incredible goddess of a wife read it and said, 'You're going to Calgary, buddy. Have fun! You have to do this.'"

So, Megan Mullally is essentially the reason why viewers got to see Nick Offerman as Bill. "She's the curator," Nick continued.

(And yes, if you didn't already know, Ron Swanson and Karen Walker are married in real life.)

Now everyone say, "THANK YOU, MEGAN MULLALLY!"

