Elliot Page fans are losing it over surprise Juno cast reunion at the Oscars

By Katie Louise Smith

"Whoever decided to give us a Juno reunion deserves an Oscar."

The theme of the 2022 Oscars may have been 'Pure Chaos', but hidden amongst all the stuff has seemed to flood everyone's social media timelines, there were some truly beautiful moments that happened during the ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards reunited a handful of iconic casts to present various awards on the night, including The Godfather, Pulp Fiction and, much to fans' delight, Juno.

Juno was released way back in 2007, with Elliot Page in the lead role alongside Jennifer Garner, Michael Cera, Allison Janney, Jason Bateman and J.K. Simmons. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, earning Elliot his first Oscar nomination and Diablo Cody the award for Best Original Screenplay.

15 years later, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons all reunited to present the award for Best Original Screenplay and people are emotional about the whole thing.

Elliot Page reunites with Juno cast at the 2022 Oscars. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Touching on the 15th anniversary of Juno's screenplay win, Jennifer Garner began speaking before Elliot Page took over to discuss their reaction to reading the script for the first time.

"Fifteen years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting," Jennifer said, before Elliot added: "Juno had me hooked from the very first page. It was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I've ever read before."

J.K. then went on to reference the iconic "Your eggo is preggo" and "pork swords" lines before the trio presented the award.

Watch the trio reunite at 1 minute 40 seconds in the video below.

As well as the excitement of seeing the cast reunited after all those years, Elliot Page fans couldn't help but express their joy at seeing them on the Oscars stage – particularly to pay tribute to Juno.

Back in 2021, Elliot opened up about attending the Oscars back in 2008 in an interview with Oprah, telling the host that he "could not look at a photo from that red carpet." He added that the clothes he often had to wear on the red carpet made him "feel ill."

They continued: "People might watch this and be like, 'Oh my gosh, this person is crying about the night that they went to the Oscars?' I think that prevents the ability to allow yourself to feel the pain and reflect on the pain."

As well as taking to the stage, Elliot also walked the red carpet in a sharp black tux on the night.

