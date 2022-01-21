Robert Pattinson's The Batman will be the longest Batman movie ever

21 January 2022, 14:30

By Sam Prance

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz will also feature eight minutes of credits.

The length of Robert Pattinson's upcoming The Batman has officially been revealed and it is the longest Batman movie ever.

Ever since DC director Matt Reeves announced that Robert Pattinson would be playing Batman in The Batman, people have been excited to see the Twilight star take on the iconic role. It was later confirmed that Zoë Kravitz would appear alongside him as Catwoman. Following several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming on The Batman wrapped in 2021.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on 4th March 2022 and now we know the length of the film.

How long is The Batman?

Robert Pattinson's The Batman will be the longest Batman movie ever. Picture: Warner Bros/Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo, DC ENTERTAINMENT/WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

After receiving its PG-13 rating from the MPAA, Deadline has confirmed that The Batman will run at almost three hours long. The length of the movie is two hours and 55 minutes including an eight-minute credits scene. This makes The Batman the longest Batman movie of all time and the third longest superhero film behind Avengers: Endgame and Justice League.

In comparison, the Batman movies which come closest to the length of the new Matt Reeves film are Christopher Nolan’s series. The Dark Knight Rises is two hours and 45 minutes long, The Dark Knight is two hours and 32 minutes long and Batman Begins is two hours and 20 minutes long.

How long is The Batman? Picture: DC ENTERTAINMENT/WARNER BROS. / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Variety about Rob's performance in the new film, Zoe Kravitz teased: "Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world." In other words, it looks like we could be seeing a career-best performance from the superstar.

As it stands, it's currently unclear why The Batman is so long but we can't wait to see it.

What do you think? Is two hours and 55 minutes too long for a movie?

