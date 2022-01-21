Scream features cameos from Matthew Lillard and Drew Barrymore that you definitely missed

Matthew Lillard, Drew Barrymore and Jamie Kennedy all have voice cameos in the new Scream film.

As Scream continues to reign supreme at the box office, it's safe to say that Ghostface szn is well and truly back.

Scream is packed with easter eggs and references to the previous four films. From direct call backs and subtle nods to mentions of previous characters, fans have been having the time of their lives trying to spot all of the small yet brilliant details.

But it seems as though there's still several easter eggs that fans have yet to find. In an interview with Fandom, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, along with executive producer Chad Villella, revealed a handful of voice cameos from some absolutely iconic Scream actors – and we don't know about you but we definitely missed them on our first viewing.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Scream!

Scream features several voice cameos from previous Scream actors. Picture: Dimension Films, Paramount Pictures via Alamy

Is Matthew Lillard in Scream 5?

The voice of Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher in the original Scream, really does feature in the new movie. (He doesn't return as Stu, by the way. It's just Matthew's voice.)

Revealing the whereabouts of Matthew's voice cameo, exec. producer Villella said: "So with Matt Lillard, we have his voice in the movie. He is the voice of the Stab 8 Ghostface with the flamethrower and then he also has a line in the house that says, 'cool house, Freeman!” at the party when Amber’s walking by."

Gillett added: "When you hear it again, by the way, you’re gonna go, ‘Well, f*ck, of course that’s Matt.'"

As it's explained in the film, Amber actually lives in Stu's old house. So that "cool house" comment really hits different now we all know that it's actual Matthew Lillard saying it.

Original Scream cast members Drew Barrymore (Casey Becker) and Jamie Kennedy (Randy Meeks) also both have voice cameos in the film.

Drew has a voice cameo as the high school principal, and you can hear her reading the announcement at the end of the school day.

And then, in a perfect call back to Randy Meeks and his house party in the original, Jamie Kennedy has a voice cameo at Amber's party. "He’s the guy who says 'Someone’s goofy ass dad is kicking us out' while Mindy and Frances are making out on the couch," revealed Gillett.

Bettinelli-Olpin also revealed that the "To Wes!" toast at the party also featured the voices of everyone who was in the movie, Kevin Williamson (who wrote the screenplays for Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4) and the directors themselves. Henry Winkler (Principal Himbry in Scream) and Adam Brody's (Detective Hoss in Scream 4) voices are also part of the toast, as well as many others.

While the toast was for the character Wes Hicks, it also acted as a toast to honour the late Wes Craven and his legacy too.

