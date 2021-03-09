Shrek and Shrek 2 are officially returning to Netflix

9 March 2021, 11:59

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Shrek on Netflix? Is Shrek the Musical coming to Netflix too? Here's what we know…

Finally some good news: Shrek is returning to Netflix in April.

As you know, the Shrek movie franchise has a legion of fans worldwide. You can't help but fall for loveable ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) and his trusty sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy). There's currently four movies in the franchise and there's even rumours that a fifth Shrek movie is reportedly in the works.

In March 2020, when we needed the Shrek films the most, it was announced that all four would be leaving Netflix on April 11. The movies were transferred to another streaming service, though, Disney+.

Fans were left heartbroken that they would no longer be able to watch Shrek on Netflix, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems the platform have had a change of heart.

Shrek and Shrek 2 are officially returning to Netflix
Shrek and Shrek 2 are officially returning to Netflix. Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Is Shrek on Netflix?

Netflix have confirmed that both Shrek and Shrek 2 would be returning to Netflix UK in April. A tweet from the official Netflix UK account read: "SHREK NEWS... Shrek returns to Netflix on 1 April. End of Shrek news."

Netflix promised that this was not an April Fools joke either. They added: "(Just because something is happening on 1 April doesn't mean it's an April Fool. Shrek is coming, promise.)"

For an added treat, Shrek the Musical will also be coming to the platform for the first time. The West End and Broadway production stars Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona and Daniel Breaker as Donkey.

For now, it seems like Shrek will remain on Disney+ for US viewers and there have been no announcements about Shrek coming to Netflix in other countries either. Sorry.

Netflix confirm Shrek is returning
Netflix confirm Shrek is returning. Picture: @NetflixUK via Twitter

There's also no word yet on if Shrek the Third or Shrek Forever After will soon be added to the platform, but watch this space!

