Spider-Man fans think they've found Tobey Maguire easter egg in No Way Home trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Tom Holland wearing the same outfit that Tobey Maguire wore in Spider-Man 3?

At long last, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally here, and the hype, theories and delusions about the movie have officially begun.

Featuring Tom Holland back in the Spidey suit for his third solo Spider-Man movie, the No Way Home trailer teases almost everything fans have been hoping for. Doctor Strange is back, the multiverse appears to be in full swing, and it looks like the movie could be gearing up for a possible Sinister Six appearance with the return of all the villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield-led movies.

The trailer does not, however, tease the return of Tobey and Andrew whose appearances have been the topic of speculation for a while.

With fans desperate to find any sort of clue that the two Spidey icons might appear, several tweets have gone viral with people thinking they've found a small Tobey Maguire Peter Parker easter egg.

Is Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Picture: Sony Pictures/Marvel via Alamy

In No Way Home, Peter visits Doctor Strange and asks him to make it so that his identity as Spider-Man is never exposed by Mysterio.

Strange agrees, and attempts to cast a spell (ignoring Wong's warning) that will make everyone in the world forget that Peter is Spider-Man. In doing so, the spell appears to have had an effect on the universe, and the *dun dun dunnnnn* multiverse. Strange says that Peter is now living "two different lives", and the longer that he does it, the more dangerous it becomes.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Peter come face to face with Doc Ock from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2, who greets his old foe with a smooth "Hello, Peter."

In that same scene, Tom Holland's Peter can be seen wearing a very similar blazer, shirt and tie combo that Tobey's Peter wore in 2007's Spider-Man 3.

tom holland wearing tobey maguire suit in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WnT3w1RBGt — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) August 24, 2021

Tom is wearing the same clothes Tobey Maguire did in Spider-Man 3 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gm8pNUMazY — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News   (@spidervenom69) August 24, 2021

Tom Holland is wearing the same drip Tobey was wearing



Imagine Marvel jebaits us and Peter is just replacing Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man in their timeline but the villains only recognize him as Peter with no difference? Balls. pic.twitter.com/HUE9p1ttv4 — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 25, 2021

Of course, theories and all kinds of speculations are now afoot, with fans wondering if it's a hint, if it's a fun fleeting easter egg, or if it's literally... just a suit.

While we have absolutely no solid clue about what the hell is going on in the film based on a 2 minute 43 second-long trailer, some fans have theorised that Strange's spell has resulted in an alternate Peter living a similar life to the one we saw Tobey's Peter Parker living in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

The Doc Ock scene end of the trailer has also made fans question the truth about what we've been shown. Much like how some scenes in the Infinity War and Endgame trailers were edited, some fans have theorised that Sony and Marvel may be have added some trickery to avoid revealing the big surprises in the movie.

Is Doc Ock actually talking to Tobey's Peter? Maybe. Overanalysing it? Probably. Excited? Absolutely.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas on December 17th.