Jensen Ackles opens up about fallout with Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel

By Sam Prance

Jared Padalecki previously called out Jensen Ackles for working on a Supernatural prequel without including him.

Jensen Ackles has opened up about the Supernatural prequel and why he didn't tell Jared Padalecki that he was making it.

It's impossible to imagine Supernatural without Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. For 15 seasons, the stars played demon hunter brothers, Dean and Sam Winchester. The duo starred in all 326 episodes including 2020's emotional final episode.

Last year (Jun 25), fans were divided after Jensen announced that he was creating a brand new Supernatural prequel series and Jared Padalecki revealed that he hadn't been told about it. He tweeted: "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Now, Jensen has explained why Jared knew nothing about it and whether or not the co-stars are on good terms now.

READ MORE: Supernatural's Misha Collins confirms Castiel is gay and in love with Dean

Jensen Ackles opens up about fallout with Jared Padalecki over the Supernatural prequel. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Talking on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Jensen said: "I'm extremely superstitious when it comes to a few things. People who are in the industry may not understand but it's an unwritten rule that you don't talk about shit until it's a done deal. This was my first venture into producing and creating content. I didn't want to jinx it any cost. I shut up about it."

Jensen added: "I definitely had people I was excited to tell. Jared being number one." However, Jensen then explained that his plans to discuss the prequel with Jared were ruined when Deadline found out that the prequel was happening and he had to announce it earlier than expected: "I quickly had to write up a little something."

Jensen continued: "I'm on a new set and they don't do cellphones on this set. I get back out to my trailer to check that that went okay. It was emails of congratulations, texts of congratulations and then it just turned south. I had a long text from Jared. He was really bummed out and my heart just sank."

As for how he felt about Jared's tweet, Jensen said: "That could have been a step that was avoided but he did it and it happened. I wish he had just called me and said, 'Yo dude, why didn't you tell me you were doing this?'"

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Love you @jarpad …

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

However, Jensen also said that Jared's feelings were "totally valid" and he "should have at least clued [Jared] in before the world found out". He continued to say that they're on good terms now: "He and I, we're great".

Shortly after his initial tweet, Jared tweeted: "@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. Once brothers, always brothers."

As it stands, there's no release date for the prequel but it will tell the story of Sam and Dean's parents as teenagers.