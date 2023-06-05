The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp would 'steer clear' of The Weeknd when he was 'in character' on set

5 June 2023, 15:21

Watch the trailer for The Idol season 1

By Katie Louise Smith

"When he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Idol has arrived. Fans have thoughts. And Lily-Rose Depp is sharing what it was like working opposite The Weeknd on the HBO series.

Starring Lily-Rose as Jocelyn, an 'iconic' pop star who experiences a nervous breakdown and cancels her tour, and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye as Tedros, a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader who begins a relationship with Jocelyn, The Idol has already faced quite a bit of criticism.

From reports – and denials – of on-set toxicity, as well as poor reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes score that dipped as low as 9% (it's now at 25%, with an audience score of 55%), the build up hasn't been ideal. But that hasn't stopped people tuning in.

Ahead of the first episode, Lily-Rose spoke about her experience shooting the show, and shared a brief insight into how Abel approached his own performance as the creepy Tedros.

Lily-Rose Depp says she would avoid The Weeknd on The Idol set when he was in character as Tedros
Lily-Rose Depp says she would avoid The Weeknd on The Idol set when he was in character as Tedros. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Speaking about the lengths the cast went to to achieve their performances, Lily-Rose explained that while no one took their method acting to the extreme, Abel's technique of staying with Tedros' character was enough to make her avoid him at times.

"I don't think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds," she told EW. After a pause, she added: "Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

With the rest of the show's plot still being kept underwraps, only time will tell what Lily-Rose means by "full Tedros mode" but after just one episode, it's not hard to imagine. Throughout the trailers, viewers have already been given a tease at what's to come for the creepy cult leader and his relationship with Jocelyn.

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd head to “the gutters of Hollywood” in new trailer for The Idol

Elsewhere, amidst the rumours of a toxic on-set environment, the cast have explained that their experience filming the show was "fun."

"For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted," Lily-Rose told EW. "We're all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other."

"We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible, because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show," she continued.

READ MORE: The Idol receives brutal 9% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes

READ MORE: The Weeknd slammed over his response to The Idol's 'torture porn' accusations

WATCH: The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King reveal their favourite scenes of each other

The Little Mermaid Cast Try To Name Every Disney Princess In 30 Seconds | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

Is Jocelyn in The Idol based on Selena Gomez? The fan theories explained

The Weeknd called out over "weird" Selena Gomez references in The Idol

Bella Ramsey is worried that the Pedro Pascal "daddy" comments have gone too far

Bella Ramsey is worried the Pedro Pascal "daddy" comments have gone too far

The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey thought about withdrawing from Emmys consideration over gendered categories

Bella Ramsey explains "uncomfortable" decision to join Emmy's actress category as a nonbinary actor

Trending on PopBuzz

How to watch and listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album podcast episode

Making The Album: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast

Niall Horan

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Elliot Page

Elliot Page opens up about "painful" secret relationship with a closeted co-star

Celeb

Peach PRC My Life In 20

Peach PRC: 'Dream dinner party? I have social anxiety so this would not happen' | My Life In 20

Features

Hayley Williams sparks Speak Now Taylor's Version theories thanks to fan comment

Is Hayley Williams on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)? Taylor Swift fans are convinced

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education