Everyone is losing it over this wild sex scene in The Time Traveler's Wife

By Sam Prance

The Time Traveler's Wife includes a sex scene in which the main character gives himself oral sex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Time Traveler's Wife is breaking the internet and it's all thanks to one "wild" sex scene included in the new HBO series.

If you didn't already know, HBO has just adapted Audrey Niffenegger's The Time Traveler's Wife into a new TV series starring Rose Leslie as Clare and Theo James as Henry. Just like the book, the show tells the love story of an artist called Clare who falls in love with a librarian named Theo. However, Theo has a genetic disorder where he travels through time involuntarily.

This weekend (May 22), episode 2 of the show aired and fans are losing it over the sex scene between Henry and...Henry

READ MORE: Netflix viewers horrified over "messed up" sex scene in Brand New Cherry Flavor

The Time Traveler's Wife fans are losing it over Henry's wild sex scene. Picture: HBO

Just like the book, The Time Traveler's Wife involves a scene in which Henry's 16-year-old self travels back in time and gives his 16-year-old self a blow job. In the scene, Theo, who is 37, has been de-aged and you can see him moaning as he enjoys oral sex from a mystery person under his covers. His dad then walks in on him and shocked Henry screams: "Dad!"

However, the mystery person then pulls back the covers and we can see that it is none other than Henry himself who also shouts: "Dad!". The scene ends with Henry's dad looking bewildered at the two different versions of his naked son. If that weren't wild enough, Henry also tells Rose in another scene that he has "f*cked" himself before.

Naturally, people can't get over the scene. Netflix social editor Jarett Wieselman tweeted: "I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like.... maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out?"

Meanwhile, another person tweeted: "the time traveler's wife the best show on tv right now...?" Someone else added: "I would do the same thing I'm afraid." Elsewhere, someone wrote: "what the hell is going on".

The video has currently been viewed over one million times on Twitter alone.

I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like.... maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out? pic.twitter.com/07R25R4jju — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 23, 2022

According to episode 1 they probably did more than that lol pic.twitter.com/sEaoM7BhJG — kr (@kyleryan0444) May 24, 2022

what the hell is going on https://t.co/wwVTlkF0D4 — bethany (@fiImgal) May 24, 2022

the time traveler's wife the best show on tv right now...? pic.twitter.com/xy0XyGLk0z — robin do robert pattinson (@immortalbastard) May 23, 2022

i would do the same thing i’m afraid https://t.co/K7lNTOLyS6 — robbie (@Robertvrse) May 24, 2022

If you could go back in time and do yourself without damaging the fabric of reality and you wouldn't I'm sorry you don't love yourself but... https://t.co/k5eZZlAw1u — Mika : Ophelia Era (@0pvlent) May 24, 2022

Fellas is it gay to suck your own dick? https://t.co/snszTsmYHG — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) May 24, 2022

someone in the comments said this is self love to a whole new level 💀💀 https://t.co/CKxoZrozGy — baby gurl (@itsaminab) May 25, 2022

And that's enough internet for today.