Netflix viewers horrified over "messed up" sex scene in Brand New Cherry Flavor

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don't know what I was expecting but it certainly was NOT that."

From the raunchy romantic moments in Bridgerton to the full-frontal scenes in 365 Days and Sex/Life, Netflix have become known for airing some of TV's most talked about sex scenes – both good and bad.

The latest sex scene from the platform to go viral is from the 2021 limited horror series, Brand New Cherry Flavor. People on TikTok are now urging others to watch a specific episode of the show and share their reaction to the shocking and quite frankly, very disturbing, sex scene.

The scene in question happens in episode 4, titled 'Tadpole Smoothie'. It's around 35 minutes into the episode, but before you make the bold decision to watch it, you might need some much needed context...

Brand New Cherry Flavor's sex scene goes viral on TikTok. Picture: Netflix

Brand New Cherry Flavor follows Lisa Nova (played by Rosa Salazar), an aspiring film director who moves to Los Angeles to get her big break. Long story short, Lisa ends up asking a witch to curse a male director after he tries to sleep with her and kicks her off her own movie when she refuses.

The curse has some repercussions for Lisa, who literally starts throwing up kittens. She asks the witch to make it stop, but Lisa then discovers a weird vagina-like opening on her side, and starts to give birth to kittens instead.

Here's where it gets weird(er): Lisa discovers that she gets very aroused whenever she touches the opening. A few minutes later, when she starts to hook up with her love interest Roy, he starts touching the area and then... sticks his entire hand and forearm inside the opening.

Brand New Cherry Flavor's episode 4 sex scene goes viral on TikTok. Picture: Netflix

While the show was released back in 2021, the reactions of people seeing it for the first time have now gone massively viral on TikTok.

TikTok user @siriuslycody spoke about the scene a few weeks ago, and his video has since been watched over 24 million times. "You wanna see the most messed up sex scene I've ever seen in my life? It's a heterosexual consensual sex scene in this show and I was so uncomfortable with it, I couldn't watch it," he says to his followers.

People have now been sharing their zero context, blind reactions to the scene, and they're absolutely horrified.

Over 93,000 people have left comments on @siriuslycody's video expressing how disturbing the scene is and how much they wish they'd never seen it at all.

One user wrote: "I don't know what I was expecting but it certainly was NOT that." Another added: "Bruh, I couldn't get past her revealing the ribussy."

A third person simply said: "You'll be hearing from my lawyer."

If you do end up feeling the absolute need to see what the scene is all about, it's probably best to watch this one alone.

