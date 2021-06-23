Too Hot To Handle season 2 release time: Here's when episodes 5-10 come out on Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 will be released on June 30. Here's what time episodes 5 to 10 comes out in your country.

Netflix's hottest dating show Too Hot To Handle is back for Season 2 and we can no doubt expect more drama, chaos and sexual frustration as the contestants battle it out to scoop the $100,000 cash prize.

This season there's a whole new cast of sexy singletons from around the globe and a brand new luxury villa situated in Turks & Caicos to explore, however, the premise ultimately remains the same: no sexual contact of any kind. That means no kissing, no heavy petting and absolutely no sex.

The 10 episode series is being released in two parts and the first dropped today (June 23) – but what time is part 2 coming? Well, as always, Netflix will be releasing Too Hot To Handle based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

READ MORE: Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed? Location of the villa revealed

What time does Too Hot To Handle Season 2 come out on Netflix?

What time does Too Hot To Handle Season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Episodes 5 to 10 of Too Hot To Handle Season 2 will be released on June 30 but the exact time depends on where you live. As mentioned before, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Here's the release times for a handful of major time zones.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Too Hot To Handle Season 2 online?

Too Hot To Handle is a Netflix original series so the only streaming service that you'll find it on is Netflix.