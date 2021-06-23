Too Hot To Handle season 2 release time: Here's when episodes 5-10 come out on Netflix

23 June 2021, 15:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 will be released on June 30. Here's what time episodes 5 to 10 comes out in your country.

Netflix's hottest dating show Too Hot To Handle is back for Season 2 and we can no doubt expect more drama, chaos and sexual frustration as the contestants battle it out to scoop the $100,000 cash prize.

This season there's a whole new cast of sexy singletons from around the globe and a brand new luxury villa situated in Turks & Caicos to explore, however, the premise ultimately remains the same: no sexual contact of any kind. That means no kissing, no heavy petting and absolutely no sex.

The 10 episode series is being released in two parts and the first dropped today (June 23) – but what time is part 2 coming? Well, as always, Netflix will be releasing Too Hot To Handle based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

READ MORE: Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed? Location of the villa revealed

What time does Too Hot To Handle Season 2 come out on Netflix?

What time does Too Hot To Handle Season 2 come out on Netflix?
What time does Too Hot To Handle Season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Episodes 5 to 10 of Too Hot To Handle Season 2 will be released on June 30 but the exact time depends on where you live. As mentioned before, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Here's the release times for a handful of major time zones.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Too Hot To Handle Season 2 online?

Too Hot To Handle is a Netflix original series so the only streaming service that you'll find it on is Netflix.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Elite season 5: All the questions from season 4 that need answers

Elite season 5: All the questions from season 4 that need answers

Elite

Marvel confirms Loki is bisexual in episode 3 of Disney+ series

Marvel confirms Loki is bisexual in episode 3 of Disney+ series
Drag Race Down Under Kita Mean

Drag Race Down Under’s Kita Mean defends RuPaul's shock decision bring Art Simone back

RuPaul's Drag Race

Kendall Jenner claims that KUWTK made it harder for her to become a model

Kendall Jenner denies nepotism helped her become the highest paid model in the world

Kendall Jenner

What is Peter Vigilante's TikTok username? Too Hot To Handle star posts thirst traps

Too Hot To Handle: Peter Vigilante's TikTok is one massive thirst trap

TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

How to do the Spotify picture trend on TikTok

How to do the Spotify picture trend on TikTok

Viral

Olivia Rodrigo fans think her promposals prove Brutal is the next Sour single

Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Brutal fan promposals hint at next Sour single

Olivia Rodrigo

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are working on having a baby together.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are working on having a baby

YouTubers

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed?

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed? Location of the villa revealed
Sarah Paulson doesn't like American Horror Story: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

Sarah Paulson says she doesn't like AHS: Roanoke and wishes she wasn’t in it

American Horror Story

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale