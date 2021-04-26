You season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

When will You season 3 be released on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

As soon as You season 2 dropped on Netflix, fans were already desperate to see what season 3 would hold for Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and his just-as-twisted girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Season 1 followed his infatuation of literary student Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and season 2 sees him fall dangerously love with aspiring chef Love. The second season ends by teasing a brand new mystery that Joe will no doubt be consumed by in season 3.

You season 3 was confirmed by Netflix back in January 2020, and is scheduled to be released in late 2021. Production started on the third season in February but had to be suspended due to the pandemic. As of April 2021, filming has officially wrapped on season 3.

Here's everything you need to know including the release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about You season 3.

When does You season 3 come out on Netflix? Has it been confirmed?

You season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

You season 3 release date: When will You season 3 be released on Netflix?

You season 3 will be released on Netflix in late 2021.

The release date was confirmed by Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, who revealed that it will return in "Q4". That means we could see You season 3 return in October, November or December.

Due to the pandemic, there was a slight delay in season 3's production and release date. While production started in February, filming officially restarted in November 2020. Penn Badgley donned a "Hello You" face mask to announce the news. Filming wrapped in April 2021.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.



YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

If you're into spoilers, fans will likely be able to find out what happens in season 3 before it comes out. Caroline Kepnes, who writes the books that the series is based on, has tweeted that she's finished the third book and it's coming very soon.

She tweeted: "Hello! You3 is done and I know I keep saying “soonish” but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week. Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours."

Hello! You3 is done and I know I keep saying “soonish” but it’s truly so done that I saw possible covers last week. Your patience in a pandemic means the world to me. Thank you for waiting! Soonish he’s yours.



Also spoiler alert. In You3 Joe bitches about the word “soonish”🤗 — Caroline Kepnes (@CarolineKepnes) July 20, 2020

How many episodes will be in You season 3?

There will be another 10 episodes in the third season.

You season 3 cast: Which actors will return?

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to reprise their roles in season 3. Seeing as they've moved to the suburbs of LA, many of the You season 2 cast that are still alive could still return to the series in season 3 as well.

So far, it's been confirmed that Love's mum, played by Saffron Burrows, will return to help the new parents with their baby.

It's possible that Forty (James Scully) and Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) could return from the dead via flashbacks or Joe and/or Love hallucinating.

You season 3 will also introduce thirteen new characters into the mix. Here are all the latest character descriptions:

• Natalie (Michaela McManus), Joe's new, Stepford-esque neighbour Natalie who leads a secret life.

• Sherry (Shalita Grant), "a 'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle."

• Cary (Travis Van Winkle), a wealthy guy, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

• Matthew (Scott Speedman), a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father.

• Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her.

• Theo (Dylan Arnold), a wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather.

• Kiki (Shannon Chan-Kent), a devoted member of Sherry’s cliquish “mean girl” friend group.

• Andrew (Chris O’Shea), an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle.

• Dante (Ben Mehl), a librarian, a veteran and a family man, who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings.

• Brandon (Christopher Sean), Kiki’s husband, who struck it rich in his mid 20’s as a tech investor, is now a stay-at-home dad for his kids.

• Jackson (Bryan Safi), Andrew’s wry husband; they have an enviable, loving marriage.

• Gil (Mackenzie Astin), a mild-mannered geology professor is thoughtful, friendly, and genuinely good-hearted if a bit vanilla and naive.

•Dr. Chandra (Ayelet Zurer), a chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple’s therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients’ issues.

There's also a number of other characters who are still alive that could come back to haunt Joe. Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is living in Florida and the real Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor) could return for revenge.

Fresh blood joining You Season 3:



Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.



Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

What will happen in You season 3?

The final shot of Joe being captivated by his new neighbour in season 2 was the biggest clue for what's to come. You season 3 will focus on him obsessing over his neighbour Natalie, while attempting to fit into life in the suburbs with Love. He'll also be raising a baby with Love as she is heavily pregnant with a girl at the end of the series.

It's been revealed that Natalie also lives a secret life that Joe will be desperate to uncover.

There are already fan theories about season 3, including one that the woman in the final shot could be Joe's mother. We don't see her face and it's still unexplained exactly where Joe's mum ended up. Penn Badgley has since shut down the theory, saying "She's definitely not his mum. I can say that."

Meanwhile, if Love is as unpredictable as she was in season 2, we'll probably see her murder and/or stalk more people in season 3.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about season 3 show runner Sera Gamble said: "I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for Joe. That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe."

Sera also hinted that Ellie could be pivotal in thwarting Joe. She explained: "Ellie is still in Joe's life. He's sending her money. She hates him, but he is sending her money. So that door remains open for us. And as you saw in season two, I mean Beck was dead and she came back. One of my favourite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favourite characters."

Is there a You season 3 trailer yet?

Currently, there isn't a trailer for the third season of You but we shall update you as soon as there is.