You season 4 part 1 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 4 part 1 will be released on Netflix on February 9th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The return of Joe Goldberg is finally upon us! Tomorrow, Penn Badgley will be back as everyone's favourite serial killer Joe, who now lives in London and goes by the name Professor Jonathan Moore. But what time does You season 4 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Much like Stranger Things 4, You season 4 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will consist of the first 5 episodes of the season, while Part 2 will follow on March 9th with the remaining 5 episodes. Viewers can expect to be left on a killer cliffhanger at the end of those first five episodes...

You season 4 part 1 arrives on the streamer worldwide on February 9th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when You season 4 part 1 is available to stream.

What time does You season 4 part 1 come out on Netflix?

You season 4 part 1 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

You season 4 part 1 will be released on Thursday, February 9th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the You season 4 part 1 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What happens in You season 4 part 1?

You season 4 part 1 picks up after the dramatic events of You season 3's finale. Joe has left Madre Linda and the U.S. altogether and is now looking for Marienne who moved to Paris in the final episode.

Season 4 reveals that, amid his pursuit of Marienne, Joe has now moved to London and has fallen in with a group of rich, entitled, privileged "douchebags". He now lives under the alias Professor Jonathan Moore but his notorious history as Joe Goldberg still follows him.

In the trailer, viewers also get a glimpse at Joe's new fascination: Kate, a member of that friendship group who lives across the street from Joe.

We also discover that You season 4 will feature a murder mystery, with the first five episodes focusing on the identity of the 'Eat The Rich Killer'. The tables also turn as Joe finds himself being stalked by a mystery person.