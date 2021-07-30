Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Outer Banks season 3? Here's everything we know so far, including what the creators have said about a third season.

Just when you thought Outer Banks couldn't get any better, season 2 has officially upped the stakes. And after that massive bombshell ending scene, Outer Banks season 3 could honestly not come soon enough. (We know, we know, season 2 has only just been released, but we're gonna need answers ASAP!)

While Outer Banks has not been officially renewed for a third season by Netflix just yet, the good news is that the creators have already revealed that they have plans for season 3 (and even a possible season 4).

If you're just as desperate as us to find out what's gonna happen to the Pogues next, here's everything we know about Outer Banks season 3 so far.

WARNING: If you haven't finished Outer Banks season 2 yet, stop reading, bookmark this page and come back once you're done. Trust us, you don't wanna be spoiled! If you've already binge-watched the entire season, then scroll ahead, bestie.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 3?

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailer. Picture: Netflix

Has Outer Banks season 3 been confirmed?

Outer Banks season 3 has not been officially confirmed by Netflix just yet, but thanks to the sheer popularity of the series, a season 3 renewal is very likely.

Netflix tend to wait until a few months after the release of a new season before announcing the renewal. Outer Banks season 1 was released in April 2020 with the season 2 confirmation being released around 3 months later in July.

The good news is that the writers already have plans for Outer Banks season 3. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2020, co-creator Jonas Pate revealed that he envisions the show having four seasons, and the overall story has already been arced out.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he told the publication. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

Outer Banks season 3 release date: When will Outer Banks season 3 come out on Netflix?

There's currently no scheduled release date for Outer Banks season 3 just yet. We'll likely know more about the filming schedule once Netflix have confirmed the renewal of the series.

For reference, season 1 started filming in May 2019, and wrapped in October 2019 (per Chase Stokes' Instagram). Season 2 began filming at the end of August 2020, and wrapped in April 2nd, 2021 – although, production experienced some delays due to COVID restrictions.

If the show is renewed for a third season, it's possible that fans could hope to see the Pogues back on our screens at some point in mid-to-late 2022.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 2 ending!

Stop reading now if you haven't finished the episodes!

Seriously!

Will there be an Outer Banks season 3? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 3 cast: What characters will return?

Well, after the very dramatic and very explosive events of the Outer Banks season 2 finale, it looks like we may already know exactly which characters will be back for more.

Obviously, we'll see the return of the Pogues, as well as the Cameron family and all the other characters back home in the OBX.

Chase Stokes as John B Routledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow and JJ Maybank

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron

Austin North as Topper

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Following the ending of Outer Banks season 2, fans can also likely expect the return of Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

Elizabeth Mitchell could also possibly return as Carla Limbrey as it's clear that Limbrey's mysterious storyline is not over yet.

As always, expect even more new characters to join season 3 too.

Outer Banks season 3: What happens to the Pogues next? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 3 plot: What will happen?

WELL. Where do we even begin? The end of Outer Banks season 2 sets up a number of plot lines for a potential third season of the show.

From the fate of the Pogues and the Camerons after that tense final episode, to Limbrey's future and the continued battle for the gold and now the Cross of Santo Domingo, Outer Banks season 3 will probably be even bigger and even more intense.

And of course, the plot twist ending revealed in the final moments of season 2 will no doubt send huge shockwaves around the OBX once it is revealed. And it'll change absolutely EVERYTHING for one character in particular. But more on that later...

To read more Outer Banks news and updates, click here.