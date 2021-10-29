Lili Reinhart claps back at people trashing Riverdale on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

"Go somewhere else with that. Or just don't watch the fucking show."

Lili Reinhart wants you to stop trashing Riverdale in her TikTok comments, ok?

The actress has played Betty Cooper since The CW series started in 2017. In five seasons, Betty has been through it. From her relationship with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to her long-awaited romance with Archie (KJ Apa), it's been messy. Season 6 of Riverdale is due to kick off in November and the show recently celebrated its 100th episode.

Lili decided to honour the momentous milestone on TikTok with her co-stars Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica Lodge) and Drew Ray Tanner (who plays Fangs Fogarty). In the video, Lili asks Camila and Drew for a piece of their cupcake while both are taking a huge bite of their cakes.

Lili Reinhart. Picture: @lilireinhart via Instagram, The CW

Well, instead of congratulating the cast it seems like people took the opportunity to criticise the show. One person commented: "100 episodes too many girlfriend," while another added: "I stopped liking Riverdale after the characters turned into adults." And a third said: "How did the show make it to 100 episodes and the good shows get cancelled. I've lost faith in humanity."

Lili was then forced to clap back. In the comment section, Lili wrote: "Can y'all stop shit talking the show that we are on in MY comments? Go somewhere else with that. Or just don't watch the fucking show." WELL.

This comes after news of Riverdale's declining ratings. Season 5 saw our teen characters go through a seven-year time jump, taking them from high school students to young adults with even more problems. Despite this, Riverdale Season 5 drew its lowest ratings yet.

Lili Reinhart TikTok. Picture: @lilireinhart via TikTok

