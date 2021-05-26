RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6: All the queens ruvealed

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's your guide to the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

It's happening! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will soon be on our screens and the cast have been confirmed.

Now, between fronting Drag Race, Drag Race UK, Drag Race Down Under and (if the rumours are true) Drag Race International All Stars, you'd think Ru and Michelle Visage would be absolutely exhausted. Well, no. There's still more werkroom antics to come.

When it comes to sleuthing casting information, Drag Race fans are probably the most-skilled spies you will ever meet. On Tuesday (May 25), photos thought to be of the rumoured queens on set for the official All Stars promo shoot leaked on social media. The following day the cast was announced on Twitter. So, here are the queens starring in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6...

Meet the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

Meet The Cast of Drag Race All Stars 6. Picture: World of Wonder

A'keria Chanel Davenport

A'keria Chanel Davenport competed in Season 11 of Drag Race and came third/fourth.

Eureka

Eureka competed in both Season 9 and 10 of Drag Race. She was forced to leave Season 9 after sustaining an injury. When she returned the following year, she was a runner-up.

Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj was a runner-up in Drag Race Season 7. She also starred in All Stars 2 and placed eighth.

Jan

Jan placed eighth in Drag Race Season 12.

Jiggly Caliente

Jiggly Caliente starred in Season 4 of Drag Race and came in eighth.

Pandora Boxx

Pandora Boxx came fifth in Drag Race season 2 and also won Miss Congeniality. Pandora was also on All Stars 1 and came in 11th/12th.

Ra'Jah O'Hara

Ra'Jah O'Hara starred in Season 11 of Drag Race, coming in ninth.

Scarlet Envy

Scarlet Envy starred in Season 11 of Drag Race, coming in 10th.

Serena ChaCha

Serena ChaCha was in Season 5 of Drag Race, coming in 13th.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache came in third/fourth on Drag Race Season 11.

Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie Sonique Love came in ninth on Drag Race Season 2.

Trinity K. Bonet

Trinity K. Bonet came in seventh on Drag Race Season 6.

Yara Sofia

Yara Sofia starred in Drag Race Season 3, placing fourth and winning Miss Congeniality. She also competed in All Stars 1 ana came fifth/sixth.