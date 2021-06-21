Drag Race Down Under's Anita Wigl'it crowned Miss Congeniality | PopBuzz Meets

21 June 2021, 15:34

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Anita Wigl'it was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens on the Drag Race Yearbook.

Anita Wigl'it has been crowned Miss Congeniality by her fellow Drag Race Down Under queens.

Unlike RuPaul's Drag Race in the US which announces the Miss Congeniality prize during the season finale, the international editions of the show have not yet officially given out an equivalent prize.

However, all season long we've been asking the eliminated queens from Drag Race Down Under who they think should be crowned Miss Congeniality and New Zealand queen Anita Wigl'it topped the poll.

In total, Anita received four votes from her Down Under sisters, with Maxi Shield runner up with two votes.

Drag Race Down Under Art Simone
Drag Race Down Under Art Simone. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Finalist Art Simone was on hand to help us announce the winner during the final episode of the Drag Race Yearbook. Speaking about Anita, Art said: “She’s the most aggressively positive person I’ve met in my life."

“I’ve known Anita for years. She’s always at level five million and just happy to be everywhere and anywhere. She can just be standing in a cemetery and be like, ‘Oh, it’s really nice weather today, AAAH.”

Anita responded to the news on Twitter by saying: "According to Drag Race Wiki I’m ‘Miss Congeniality’! Hehehe I’ll definitely take it!!"

We love to see it.

Watch Art Simone reveal the rest of the other winners from the Yearbook categories, including Shadiest Queen and Best Look, by hitting play on the video at the top of this page.

Drag Race Yearbook

Kita Mean regrets saying Elektra Shock should go home

Maxi Shield reveals how Kita Mean’s win broke the rules

Etcetera Etcetera reacts to judges critiques and blackface controversy

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, rumoured cast and guest judges
Drag Race Down Under Karen From Finance

Drag Race Down Under's Karen From Finance picks her favourite looks of the season | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Drag Race Down Under Kita Mean

Drag Race Down Under’s Kita Mean regrets saying Elektra Shock should go home | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Charity Kase and Under The Wig

Under The Wig with Charity Kase | The problem with feminine beauty ideals in drag

Video

Drag Race Down Under Elektra Shock

Drag Race Down Under’s Elektra Shock talks overcoming "horrible" comments on the show | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Drag Race Down Under's Maxi Shield

Drag Race Down Under’s Maxi Shield reveals how Kita Mean’s win broke the rules | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Luca gay? The best memes and reactions to the Pixar movie

Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

News

Will Gibby be in the iCarly reboot? Here's what we know

Is Gibby in the iCarly reboot? Here's what Noah Munck has said

News

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall apologises for not including drag kings in Confetti video

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall apologises for not including drag kings in Confetti video

Little Mix

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock: 24 facts about the YouTuber you probably never knew

YouTubers

iCarly reboot: All the easter eggs and references from the original series (so far)

iCarly reboot: All the easter eggs and references from the original series (so far)

News

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 22 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral