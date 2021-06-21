Drag Race Down Under's Anita Wigl'it crowned Miss Congeniality | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Anita Wigl'it was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens on the Drag Race Yearbook.

Anita Wigl'it has been crowned Miss Congeniality by her fellow Drag Race Down Under queens.

Unlike RuPaul's Drag Race in the US which announces the Miss Congeniality prize during the season finale, the international editions of the show have not yet officially given out an equivalent prize.

However, all season long we've been asking the eliminated queens from Drag Race Down Under who they think should be crowned Miss Congeniality and New Zealand queen Anita Wigl'it topped the poll.

In total, Anita received four votes from her Down Under sisters, with Maxi Shield runner up with two votes.

Drag Race Down Under Art Simone. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Finalist Art Simone was on hand to help us announce the winner during the final episode of the Drag Race Yearbook. Speaking about Anita, Art said: “She’s the most aggressively positive person I’ve met in my life."

“I’ve known Anita for years. She’s always at level five million and just happy to be everywhere and anywhere. She can just be standing in a cemetery and be like, ‘Oh, it’s really nice weather today, AAAH.”

Anita responded to the news on Twitter by saying: "According to Drag Race Wiki I’m ‘Miss Congeniality’! Hehehe I’ll definitely take it!!"

We love to see it.

Watch Art Simone reveal the rest of the other winners from the Yearbook categories, including Shadiest Queen and Best Look, by hitting play on the video at the top of this page.

