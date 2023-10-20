Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter wades into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious drama

Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter Wades Into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious Drama

By Woodrow Whyte

The girls are fighting!

Well, here we are again babes! The Drag Race Yearbook is officially back, as Drag Race UK season 5 is finally unleashed upon the world.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show... And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season.

This week Yshee is joined by the "Beyoncé of Doncaster", Miss Naomi Carter.

Drag Race UK Miss Naomi Carter. Picture: World of Wonder/PopBuzz

After injuring her knee in a "titty bang" with DeDeLicious at the end of episode 2, Naomi had to limit her physical performance in the following week's girl group challenge in order to avoid further damage to herself.

That didn't help matters this week when she found herself in the bottom two and lip syncing for her life against powerhouse performer Cara Melle.

Sadly, Naomi was eliminated from the competition, but she went out in style with one of the best exit lines in Drag Race herstory: "see ya in a bit, dog shit!" The line left Ru, the judges, and all the queens in hysterics.

On the Yearbook, Naomi spills the tea on the inspiration behind her exit line, which character she would have played on Snatch Game, and she gives her verdict on all the DRAMA that went down with Banksie, Cara Melle and Vicki Vavacious.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

