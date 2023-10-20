Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter wades into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious drama

20 October 2023, 16:58

Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter Wades Into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious Drama

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

The girls are fighting!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Well, here we are again babes! The Drag Race Yearbook is officially back, as Drag Race UK season 5 is finally unleashed upon the world.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show... And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season.

This week Yshee is joined by the "Beyoncé of Doncaster", Miss Naomi Carter.

Drag Race UK Miss Naomi Carter
Drag Race UK Miss Naomi Carter. Picture: World of Wonder/PopBuzz

After injuring her knee in a "titty bang" with DeDeLicious at the end of episode 2, Naomi had to limit her physical performance in the following week's girl group challenge in order to avoid further damage to herself.

That didn't help matters this week when she found herself in the bottom two and lip syncing for her life against powerhouse performer Cara Melle.

Sadly, Naomi was eliminated from the competition, but she went out in style with one of the best exit lines in Drag Race herstory: "see ya in a bit, dog shit!" The line left Ru, the judges, and all the queens in hysterics.

On the Yearbook, Naomi spills the tea on the inspiration behind her exit line, which character she would have played on Snatch Game, and she gives her verdict on all the DRAMA that went down with Banksie, Cara Melle and Vicki Vavacious.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

Read more Drag Race news here:

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK's Alexis Saint-Pete spills about her time on season 5

Drag Race UK’s Alexis Saint-Pete reacts to judges critiques and Cara & Tomara drama

Drag Race icon Adore Delano comes out as trans

RuPaul's Drag Race star Adore Delano comes out as trans

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

Why are RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episodes so short? The reason explained

RuPaul's Drag Race extends season 15 episodes to 90 minutes following backlash

Tia Kofi My Life In 20

Tia Kofi: 'Who was my crush at 17? Craig Dean from Hollyoaks and Matt from Busted' | My Life In 20
Jinkx Monsoon All Stars 7

The year according to Jinkx Monsoon: 'It was pretty crazy when RuPaul forgot my name'

Trending on PopBuzz

Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Who dies in Elite season 7? The ending explained

Who dies in Elite season 7? The ending explained

Elite

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Tom Holland's reaction to video about dating Zendaya goes viral

Tom Holland's reaction to video about 'dating Zendaya' goes viral

Celeb

Daniel Radcliffe confesses he reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction

Daniel Radcliffe confesses he reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction

News

How much money has Taylor Swift made on the Eras Tour so far?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour gross: How much money has Taylor made?

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'