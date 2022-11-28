Drag Race UK's Danny Beard reveals the winners of the Drag Race Yearbook

28 November 2022, 14:39

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

And the winner is...

For the final episode of the Yearbook this series, Yshee Black is joined by our new Drag Race UK season 4 champion Danny Beard.

All season long, the eliminated queens have been casting their votes in our juicy yearbook categories: Biggest Drama Queen, Class Clown, Best Look, Shadiest Queen and PopBuzz Prom Queen.

Danny exclusively reveals all the winners, as well as sharing their reaction on becoming the next Drag superstar. Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

