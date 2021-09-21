RuPaul will be the guest judge on the final episode Drag Race Holland of series 2 (Exclusive)

21 September 2021

RuPaul to guest judge on Drag Race Holland
RuPaul to guest judge on Drag Race Holland. Picture: World Of Wonder
Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Will the queens of Drag Race Holland have enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to impress Mama Ru?

PopBuzz can exclusively reveal that RuPaul will be the extra special guest judge on the final episode of series 2 of the Drag Race Holland.

It is the first time that RuPaul has sat as a guest judge on any of the international versions of Drag Race (other than those that he himself hosts – Drag Race UK & Drag Race Down Under).

RuPaul will make a guest appearance on the judging panel and will support Fred van Leer’s efforts to crown Holland’s second drag superstar.

Take a sneak peek at RuPaul's appearance on the teaser clip below.

For their very last challenge, the queens have to record a video clip with a special guest.

They must write lyrics, sing and dance like their lives depend on it, because it's the last chance to show why they have the most right to the crown and walk away with the coveted title of Dutch Drag Superstar.

In addition to the iconic title of the second Dutch Drag Superstar – the winning queen will win a cash prize of €15,000, a crown and sceptre from Fierce Drag Jewels, her own stage at Milkshake Festival 2022 in Amsterdam and a beauty editorial in the Dutch Cosmopolitan.

The announcement follows RuPaul's historic victory at the Emmys on Sunday night.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Gottmik and Symone at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Gottmik and Symone at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

RuPaul won his 11th Primetime Emmy Award win for Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race in the Outstanding Competition Program category, which in turn made RuPaul the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history.

In his award speech, Ru said: "Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show, from around the world."

"They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru!"

Can I get an Amen?

